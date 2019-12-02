Auburn Dean Trolls Alabama by Allowing Students an Extra Second for Final Exams

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Every second counts in football, and apparently, final exams.

Auburn's Dean of the College of Liberal Arts Joe Aistrup told professors to give students one extra second for their upcoming tests after the Tigers' upset win over Alabama Saturday:

Though it doesn't seem like much, the extra time came up big in the 2019 Iron Bowl. An official review put 0:01 back on the clock after it appeared the first half was over, allowing the Tigers to kick a field goal that became consequential in a 48-45 win.

It was the second time in recent years of this rivalry one second on the clock made a huge difference. In the 2013 Iron Bowl, Alabama attempted a field goal with one second left but Chris Davis returned the miss for a game-winning touchdown.

Auburn will try to bring the same good fortune to its students while getting a good laugh at their rival's expense.