Walk-off Bullseye Gives Tiger Woods 2019 Hero Shot at Baha Mar Win over Spieth

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Tiger Woods may value his Masters title and record-tying 82nd career tournament victory just a little bit more, but he has another accomplishment to add to his 2019 resume.

Hero Shot at Baha Mar champion.

Woods won Monday's six-man exhibition at the Baha Mar hotel in the Bahamas, beating out the likes of Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and Jon Rahm. The players had to hit a wedge shot at a moving target in the hotel's pool as a way of kicking off the Hero World Challenge tournament.

The 15-time major champion defeated Spieth in dramatic walk-off fashion at the end, hitting the bullseye and earning 500 points to make up the 100-point deficit he was facing.

Bob Harig of ESPN.com explained the format, noting players received more points the closer to the target they were with their shots. They were paired up in head-to-head matchups, and the winners advanced to a three-man competition that was eventually paired down to two for the title.

"We have a 20-hour flight, so some of these guys are going to get harassed pretty good," Woods said in reference to the upcoming flight to Australia for the Presidents Cup, per Alex Meyers of Golf Digest.

It was yet another victory for Woods this year after he won his 15th career major at the Masters in April and tied Sam Snead with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship in October. While putting too much stock into a friendly exhibition would be unwise, it is a testament to his short game that he prevailed while hitting at a moving target.

After all, it's not every day that golfers are asked to hit balls into a resort pool with impressive accuracy.

The event leads into the Hero World Challenge, which starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday. The 18-player event in the Bahamas is Woods' annual tournament that benefits his foundation and features Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Spieth, Bubba Watson and others.

From there, Woods will be the United States captain for the 2019 Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia from Dec. 12-15.

If the Americans need someone to hit at a moving target in the water during the international competition, they know who to ask.