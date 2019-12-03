Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are the third Premier League club Jose Mourinho has managed in his career, and the first of his former sides he comes up against with the north London outfit is Manchester United on Wednesday.

It is just under a year since he was sacked by the Red Devils after overseeing their worst ever start to a Premier League season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is faring no better so far in 2019-20:

Spurs, meanwhile, have looked reinvigorated since Mourinho took charge, winning their first three games under the Portuguese in entertaining fashion:

Date: Wednesday, December 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT, 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): United +170, Draw +250, Spurs +155

United's top-four ambitions this term have already taken a big hit after just four wins in 14 games have left them ninth in the table:

Due to the mid-table congestion in the English top flight at the moment, though, they could find themselves as high as fifth after Week 15's action if they beat Spurs and other results go their way.

Based on recent fixtures, Wednesday's game should have plenty of goals.

Tottenham have scored 10 and conceded six in three games under Mourinho, and United have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since September.

Both sides also have attacking players in fine goalscoring form.

Harry Kane has scored seven times in his last five appearances for club and country, while Marcus Rashford has eight in his last nine outings for United and England:

In historic terms, Spurs have a poor record at Old Trafford in the Premier League era having won there just three times in 27 seasons.

All of those victories, though, have come since 2012, and on their most recent visit to United's home, Spurs thrashed the hosts 3-0 in August last year.

Mourinho was on the receiving end on that occasion, but he will be eager to mete out a similar punishment for Solskjaer on Wednesday and maintain the winning start he has made to his Spurs tenure.