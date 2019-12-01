Titans Rumors: Ryan Tannehill Could Be Franchised After Marcus Mariota Benching

James Kenney/Associated Press

An impressive stretch of play could help Ryan Tannehill get a major raise next season.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Tennessee Titans are considering using a franchise tag on the quarterback and are "increasingly interested in retaining him beyond this season."

Tannehill became the starter in Week 7 after the team benched Marcus Mariota, who is also a free agent at the end of the season.

Mariota was expected to be the team's franchise quarterback but had an up-and-down five seasons with the team. The squad was 2-4 this season with the 2015 No. 2 overall pick under center despite his efficient 91.7 quarterback rating.

Tannehill—who failed to turn heads in seven years with the Miami Dolphins—has helped turn things around with a 4-1 record as a starter. He has 10 touchdown passes in this stretch with a 72.1 completion percentage and an NFL-best 9.2 yards per attempt.

His aggressiveness on downfield passing has improved the entire offense, which had been stagnant under Mariota.

"The synergy between Tannehill, Henry, the offensive line and Tennessee's receivers has enabled first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to settle in as a play-caller and craft an offensive identity that will give opponents problems down the stretch," Bucky Brooks of NFL.com explained.

It has also put the Titans back in the playoff race at 6-5 entering Sunday, one game back in the AFC South.

Though Tannehill signed just a one-year deal in the offseason with a $7 million base salary, he is proving he could be a long-term option for Tennessee.

Per La Canfora, the Titans could place the franchise tag on him at likely just under $27 million for 2020, locking him down before he hits free agency. This could provide the team with a larger sample size to judge him with this offense without mortgaging the future at the position.

On the other hand, it appears Mariota's time with this organization is finished.