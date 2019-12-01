ACC Championship Game 2019: Early Preview, Predictions for Virginia vs. Clemson

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Clemson Tigers will face their fifth different opponent in five years in the 2019 ACC Championship Game.

The Virginia Cavaliers are the latest challenger to emerge from the ACC Coastal Division. They are searching for the Coastal's first win in the event since Virginia Tech in 2010.

Clemson has won four ACC titles in a row and five in the last eight years. Florida State won three in a row from 2012-2014.

Dabo Swinney's team is the heavy favorite since it steamrolled through the majority of its conference slate and is one win away from qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

ACC Championship Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Preview

Clemson is billed as the favorite due to its four-year reign atop the ACC and the dominant nature of its last seven performances.

The Tigers beat their final six conference foes by a combined score of 315-58 and finished off the regular season with a 38-3 triumph over rival South Carolina.

During that stretch, Trevor Lawrence threw for at least three touchdowns in each game and has not been intercepted in the last five contests.

Before turning in a 51-yard performance Saturday, Travis Etienne strung together six consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The offense is backed up by the FBS' third-best scoring defense that allows 10.7 points per game.

In November, the Tigers let up three touchdowns, and they have allowed one end zone trip in the last three contests to NC State, Wake Forest and South Carolina.

Virginia's defense has been far from dominant, as it gave up 116 points in four November contests. Clemson allowed 121 points all season.

In Friday's division-clinching win over Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers conceded 483 total yards, but they did force four turnovers.

Earning takeaways and setting up Bryce Perkins with a short field is the best-case scenario for Bronco Mendenhall's team.

However, Clemson won the turnover battle in its last two ACC triumphs, which were blowouts of Miami and Pittsburgh.

In 2015 and 2016, North Carolina and Virginia Tech earned more takeaways and remained within one possession of the Tigers.

Virginia owns 11 interceptions and six fumble recoveries. Safety Joey Blount has three picks, a fumble recovery and 3.5 sacks.

If Blount can make a big play or two against Clemson's talented wide receiver group, Virginia could keep the game close.

But the outcome depends on how effective Perkins can be in both aspects of the offense. In addition to throwing for 2,949 yards, he is the team's top rusher with 687 yards.

Against Virginia Tech, the senior quarterback went 20-for-33 in the air for 311 yards and scrambled for 164 yards on 19 carries.

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Achieving success versus the Clemson defense is a much more difficult task, and this is the first time Perkins will face the Tigers.

Clemson's front seven is not as dominant as it was a year ago, but it still carries a ton of talent, starting with leading tackler Isaiah Simmons, who has 74 tackles and five sacks.

If the Tigers limit Perkins' ground advances, they should put enough pressure on him to force third-down stops and get off the field in a quick manner.

That would allow Lawrence, Etienne, Tee Higgins and others to march down the field and create separation before halftime.

Prediction

Clemson 49, Virginia 21

Clemson's last two ACC Championship Game victories were sealed by halftime.

In their last three conference title bouts, the Tigers put up 14 first-quarter points, and they have had at least 21 by halftime in each of the last four championship tilts.

Clemson has allowed two double-digit quarters, one to North Carolina in 2015 and the other to Virginia Tech in 2016, since its reign atop the ACC began.

That does not bode well for Virginia, which used a fast start to get ahead of Virginia Tech on Saturday.

If Perkins is ineffective for stretches, the Cavaliers may not be able to keep up with Clemson, which I predict will land a playoff spot with a victory.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.