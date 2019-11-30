James Franklin Says 'I Love Penn State' Amid FSU Head Coach Speculation

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 1, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on in the first half of the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 30, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State head coach James Franklin is happy in Happy Valley.

"I'm hoping this thing is going to be over very quick, but, like I told you, I love Penn State," Franklin told reporters in regard to rumors he is a candidate for Florida State's head coaching vacancy. "I love our players. I don't see that changing anytime soon."

The No. 10 Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers 27-6 on Saturday to finish the season 10-2.

247Sports' Brendan Sonnone reported Tuesday that Franklin is Florida State's "top candidate" to replace Willie Taggart, who was fired Nov. 3.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

