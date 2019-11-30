James Franklin Says 'I Love Penn State' Amid FSU Head Coach Speculation

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State head coach James Franklin is happy in Happy Valley.

"I'm hoping this thing is going to be over very quick, but, like I told you, I love Penn State," Franklin told reporters in regard to rumors he is a candidate for Florida State's head coaching vacancy. "I love our players. I don't see that changing anytime soon."

The No. 10 Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers 27-6 on Saturday to finish the season 10-2.

247Sports' Brendan Sonnone reported Tuesday that Franklin is Florida State's "top candidate" to replace Willie Taggart, who was fired Nov. 3.

