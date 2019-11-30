Ryan Day: Ohio State's Justin Fields, Chase Young, JK Dobbins Are Heisman-Worthy

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 30, 2019

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 57-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with Chase Young #2 and Baron Browning #5 at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2019 Heisman Trophy should be a buffet of Buckeyes in the eyes of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Following No. 1 OSU's 56-27 victory over No. 13 Michigan on Saturday afternoon, Day said junior defensive end Chase Young, junior running back J.K. Dobbins and sophomore quarterback Justin Fields "all deserve to go to New York for the Heisman ceremony," according to The Athletic's Ari Wasserman.

While Day is biased, each Buckeye he mentioned has made a strong case. 

Against Michigan, Fields threw for 302 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Dobbins ran wild for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Young, who broke the program's all-time record for sacks in a single season last week (16.5), recorded two quarterback hurries. 

More impressive than Fields' numbers was the skill he showed on this 30-yard touchdown to Garrett Wilson:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

