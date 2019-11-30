Ryan Day: Ohio State's Justin Fields, Chase Young, JK Dobbins Are Heisman-Worthy

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2019 Heisman Trophy should be a buffet of Buckeyes in the eyes of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.

Following No. 1 OSU's 56-27 victory over No. 13 Michigan on Saturday afternoon, Day said junior defensive end Chase Young, junior running back J.K. Dobbins and sophomore quarterback Justin Fields "all deserve to go to New York for the Heisman ceremony," according to The Athletic's Ari Wasserman.

While Day is biased, each Buckeye he mentioned has made a strong case.

Against Michigan, Fields threw for 302 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Dobbins ran wild for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Young, who broke the program's all-time record for sacks in a single season last week (16.5), recorded two quarterback hurries.

More impressive than Fields' numbers was the skill he showed on this 30-yard touchdown to Garrett Wilson:

