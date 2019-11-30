Jim Harbaugh: 'I'll Answer Your Questions, Not Your Insults' on OSU-Michigan

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh's frustration was evident following Michigan's 56-27 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have now won eight straight over the Wolverines, and Harbaugh was asked a question about the disparity between the two programs.

"I'll answer your questions, not your insults," Harbaugh responded.

The Athletic's Andy Staples provided some context for his answer:

Under Harbaugh's watch, Michigan has lost five games to Ohio State by an average of 19 points. It looked like the Wolverines might be bridging the gap in 2016, when they fell to the Buckeyes in two overtimes in Columbus.

Not only has nothing changed, but one could argue Michigan has fallen even farther behind one of its biggest rivals.

The Wolverines went 10-3 and won the Citrus Bowl in Harbaugh's first season. That was supposed to be the foundation upon which he built a national title contender. Instead, the team is heading into bowl season with the possibility of yet again going 10-3, which would be the fourth time since Harbaugh took over.

When Harbaugh arrived, he could reasonably preach patience. The Wolverines started falling out of college football's elite toward the end of Lloyd Carr's tenure and kept falling with Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke at the helm.

But Harbaugh has had enough time to get Michigan to another level and has so far failed to deliver.

It's probably a stretch to say he's on the hot seat. He's getting paid $7.5 million a year and has deep ties to the school from his time as a player. And even if Michigan fans want Harbaugh out, finding an upgrade at head coach wouldn't be easy.

But the Wolverines are facing another offseason with the same questions about whether Harbaugh can ever get them into the College Football Playoff.