Hawaii HC Nick Rolovich, Staffer Allegedly Assaulted Photographer Jamm Aquino

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

A Honolulu Star-Advertiser photographer alleged Friday that University of Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich and a Hawaii staffer assaulted him at the end of last week's game against San Diego State.

In an article published by the newspaper, photographer Jamm Aquino said Rolovich shoved him and that another University of Hawaii employee pushed him to the ground.

Aquino said he was left with a concussion, bloody nose, sore shoulder and split upper lip as a result of the alleged assault. Aquino added that his camera lens was damaged as well.

Per the article, multiple people corroborated the allegation off the record. An Associated Press photographer was reportedly also shoved.

After San Diego State missed what would have been a game-tying field goal, Hawaii players rushed the field to celebrate, but there were still two seconds remaining on the clock, so they returned to the sidelines. Aquino had followed the players onto the field and was allegedly attacked on the way back to the sidelines.

The University of Hawaii released a statement regarding the incident, noting that while Rolovich regretted coming into contact with Aquino, the photographer violated protocol:

"We are disappointed that a Star-Advertiser photographer violated sideline protocol by entering the field of play Saturday night. Coach Rolovich acknowledges that he came into physical contact with the photographer as he was attempting to clear the field to avoid being penalized because, with two seconds left on the clock, the game was not over.

"Coach Rolovich regrets the situation occurred. He contacted the photographer late Saturday night and apologized. The university is addressing the situation with Coach Rolovich regarding the matter and will have no further comment."

Honolulu Star-Advertiser editor Frank Bridgewater also released a statement condemning Rolovich's alleged actions: "Our photographers are representing our readers and deserve to be treated as professionals. Swearing at and, worse, physically assaulting them, will not be tolerated. We will take whatever steps are needed to protect our photographers' rights and to ensure that those who abuse them are called out."

Hawaii went on to win the game against San Diego State 14-11. It will look to improve on its 8-4 record when it faces Army on Saturday before going on to face the No. 20 Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game next week.

Rolovich is 26-26 in four seasons as the Rainbow Warriors' head coach and has them bowl-eligible for the third time during that span.