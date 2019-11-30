Pacers' Victor Oladipo Assigned to G League During Injury Rehab

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers have assigned Victor Oladipo to their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the team announced Saturday.

This is not the first time the Pacers have placed Oladipo in the G League as part of his recovery from knee surgery in January.

The 27-year-old returned to practice with the Mad Ants earlier this month and has worked out with the Pacers as well.

The Pacers are starting a five-game road trip Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Rejoining the Mad Ants will allow Oladipo to get some more practice reps closer to Indianapolis, and as such, head coach Nate McMillan told reporters Friday that Oladipo would not be traveling with the Pacers on their upcoming trip.

Despite being without its best player, Indiana is 12-6 and sixth in the Eastern Conference. One game separates the Pacers from the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics.

Malcolm Brogdon deserves a lot of credit for the team's overachievement so far. Brogdon, who signed a four-year, $85 million contract in the offseason, is averaging 18.8 points and 8.1 assists.

Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers' president of basketball operations, told reporters back in June that he thought Oladipo could be out until "December or January."

Rather than salvaging the Pacers' 2019-20 season, Oladipo will merely need to fortify their push for a top-four seed, thus earning home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.