Jake Fromm, D'Andre Swift Dominant as Georgia Routs Rival Georgia Tech

The fourth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs scored a 52-7 victory Saturday over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2019 Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia has been the top one-loss team since the College Football Playoff rankings debuted in Week 11. Avoiding an upset against Georgia Tech means the Bulldogs are likely now in position to lock down a berth in the CFP bracket with a victory over the No. 2 LSU Tigers in next week's SEC Championship Game.

UGA also picked up its 16th win in its last 19 meetings with the Yellow Jackets and moved its overall record in the long-running rivalry to 68-41-5.

Georgia Tech finishes the season 3-9 for its third losing campaign in the past five years.

Notable Game Stats

QB Jake Fromm (UGA): 14-of-29 passing for 254 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

QB James Graham (GT): 5-of-20 passing for 40 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

RB D'Andre Swift (UGA): 73 rushing yards (left in 3rd quarter with shoulder injury)

RB Brian Herrien (UGA): 46 rushing yards, 1 TD

RB Kenny McIntosh (UGA): 20 rushing yards, 1 TD

WR Tyler Simmons (UGA): 52 receiving yards, 1 TD

WR George Pickens (UGA): 41 receiving yards, 1 TD (ejected for throwing punches)

WR Dominick Blaylock (UGA): 29 receiving yards, 1 TD

TE Charlie Woerner (UGA): 20 receiving yards, 1 TD

TE Tyler Davis (GT): 8 receiving yards, 1 TD

LB Monty Rice (UGA): 8 tackles

Georgia Tech: 3 fumble recoveries on defense/special teams

Lawrence Cager Injury May Prove Costly for UGA vs. LSU

Cager, who entered the week as the Bulldogs' leader in both catches (33) and receiving yards (476) to go along with four touchdowns, suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's practice.

The graduate transfer from Miami made an Instagram post that suggested his season is over, saying he's disappointed his time with the Dawgs will "end like this" and thanking fans for their support. The school hasn't ruled him out, however, and ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported the timetable is "several weeks."

Although that could leave the door open for a College Football Playoff return, the Bulldogs offense could struggle to generate big plays without him against the second-ranked Tigers next week.

The evidence was on display immediately against Georgia Tech.

Georgia tried to establish the pass on the first drive, but three quick incompletions to three different receivers led to an immediate three-and-out. It also failed to capitalize on terrific field position for its second drive because of a third-down misfire by quarterback Jake Fromm.

While the Bulldogs ultimately used their size advantage to take control of the contest using their rushing attack, the passing game looked out of sync for much of the afternoon.

Fromm failed to find a consistent rhythm with his other receivers despite a four-touchdown stat line, with several passes thrown behind his intended targets, which exhibited the lack of timing.

That's a concern since Georgia's passing game must be a strength in the SEC Championship Game. LSU's pass defense is one area opponents have been able to exploit. The Tigers rank 72nd in passing yards allowed per game and have given up 19 touchdowns through the air during their 11-0 start.

The aerial attack could become even more important depending on the status of Swift. The running back left Saturday's game in the third quarter with an apparent shoulder injury.

LSU was likely going to enter the conference title game as the favorite even if Georgia was at full strength, but Cager's absence makes it more of an uphill battle for the Bulldogs to pull off the upset.

What's Next?

Georgia returns to Atlanta next Saturday to battle LSU for the SEC title. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

Georgia Tech opens the 2020 season Sept. 12 against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs.