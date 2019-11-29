Mike Leach Calls Reporter 'Sanctimonious Troll' After WSU's Apple Cup Loss

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Washington State coach Mike Leach had some choice words for a reporter following the Cougars' 31-13 loss to rival Washington in the 2019 Apple Cup on Friday.

During his postgame media session, Leach called a reporter—identified as Spokesman-Review columnist John Blanchette by colleague Theo Lawson—a "sanctimonious troll":

"I don't care to have a big discussion with you on it because I don't really care what you think. ... You run your little column and stuff like some sanctimonious troll, where, you know, you've never been fair or even-handed with us, so I really don't care what you think. OK, go ahead, because you're going to write some really nasty stuff anyway like you always do. And I don't know which Coug way back when did something that offended you, but I don't really care about that either. If you can live your little meager life in your hole and write nasty things and that makes you feel even, you go right ahead."

Washington State has now lost seven consecutive games in the series. Leach has just one victory over the Huskies in eight tries with the Cougars, with the lone victory coming in his first season (2012) on the job.

His critical comments of Blanchette came after he was asked about his team's losing streak in the rivalry.

Friday's loss dropped Washington State to 6-6 on the season, featuring a 3-6 record in Pac-12 play. It marks the Cougars' worst performance under Leach since 2014. They had won nine-plus games in four consecutive seasons, including 11 last season.

Washington State's regular season came to an end with the Apple Cup. They are bowl eligible for the fifth straight season, and the date and opponent for their next game are to be determined.