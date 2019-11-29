Brandon Ingram's 26 Points Not Enough as Pelicans Fall to Chris Paul, Thunder

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - NOVEMBER 29: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 29, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their second game against the New Orleans Pelicans this season by securing a 109-104 victory on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Oklahoma City led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but New Orleans stormed back and took a 92-84 fourth-quarter advantage after back-to-back three-pointers from Josh Hart and E'Twaun Moore.

The Thunder took over in the final 9:53, however, outscoring the Pels 25-12 from that point.

Chris Paul hit the biggest shot, a seven-footer to give the Thunder a 105-104 edge with 1:24 left. Two Steven Adams bucketsincluding a powerful dunk to close the scoringsealed the win.

The 7-11 Thunder improved to 6-4 at home. The 6-13 Pels lost their fourth straight game.

           

Notable Performances

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Pelicans G Jrue Holiday: 14 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds

Pelicans G JJ Redick: 16 points

Thunder G Dennis Schroder: 25 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds

Thunder F Danilo Gallinari: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Thunder C Steven Adams: 14 points, 12 rebounds

     

What's Next?

The teams will complete a home-and-home set Sunday at 5 p.m. ET in New Orleans' Smoothie King Center.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA All-Decade Awards 🏅

    B/R hands out top honors for the teams, players and coaches that defined the 2010s

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA All-Decade Awards 🏅

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    LaMelo isn't the only guard vying for the top spot

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Friday News Roundup 🗞️

    🔥Can anyone stop the Lakers? 🤔Giannis underappreciated? 💯Clippers playing at full power

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Friday News Roundup 🗞️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Gets Last Laugh vs. NOLA, but It's Time to Move on

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Gets Last Laugh vs. NOLA, but It's Time to Move on

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report