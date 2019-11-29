Brandon Ingram's 26 Points Not Enough as Pelicans Fall to Chris Paul, Thunder

Brandon Ingram's 26 Points Not Enough as Pelicans Fall to Chris Paul, ThunderNovember 30, 2019
The Oklahoma City Thunder won their second game against the New Orleans Pelicans this season by securing a 109-104 victory on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Oklahoma City led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but New Orleans stormed back and took a 92-84 fourth-quarter advantage after back-to-back three-pointers from Josh Hart and E'Twaun Moore.
The Thunder took over in the final 9:53, however, outscoring the Pels 25-12 from that point.
Chris Paul hit the biggest shot, a seven-footer to give the Thunder a 105-104 edge with 1:24 left. Two Steven Adams buckets—including a powerful dunk to close the scoring—sealed the win.
The 7-11 Thunder improved to 6-4 at home. The 6-13 Pels lost their fourth straight game.
Notable Performances
Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Pelicans G Jrue Holiday: 14 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds
Pelicans G JJ Redick: 16 points
Thunder G Dennis Schroder: 25 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds
Thunder F Danilo Gallinari: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Thunder C Steven Adams: 14 points, 12 rebounds
What's Next?
The teams will complete a home-and-home set Sunday at 5 p.m. ET in New Orleans' Smoothie King Center.
