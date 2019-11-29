Brandon Ingram's 26 Points Not Enough as Pelicans Fall to Chris Paul, Thunder

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder won their second game against the New Orleans Pelicans this season by securing a 109-104 victory on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Oklahoma City led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but New Orleans stormed back and took a 92-84 fourth-quarter advantage after back-to-back three-pointers from Josh Hart and E'Twaun Moore.

The Thunder took over in the final 9:53, however, outscoring the Pels 25-12 from that point.

Chris Paul hit the biggest shot, a seven-footer to give the Thunder a 105-104 edge with 1:24 left. Two Steven Adams buckets—including a powerful dunk to close the scoring—sealed the win.

The 7-11 Thunder improved to 6-4 at home. The 6-13 Pels lost their fourth straight game.

Notable Performances

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Pelicans G Jrue Holiday: 14 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds

Pelicans G JJ Redick: 16 points

Thunder G Dennis Schroder: 25 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds

Thunder F Danilo Gallinari: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Thunder C Steven Adams: 14 points, 12 rebounds

What's Next?

The teams will complete a home-and-home set Sunday at 5 p.m. ET in New Orleans' Smoothie King Center.

