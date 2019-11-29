Ole Miss' Elijah Moore, Matt Luke Apologize for Peeing Celebration in Egg Bowl

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) reacts following a touchdown by his team against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. The act resulted in a 15-yard penalty assessed on the extra point that was missed. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter, head football coach Matt Luke and wide receiver Elijah Moore apologized for Moore's celebration that mimicked a dog peeing during the Rebels' 21-20 loss Thursday to rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Moore scored a touchdown with four seconds left to give the Rebels a chance to tie, but his penalty for excessive celebration led to a missed extra point by Luke Logan to give the Bulldogs the rivalry win.

Yahoo Sports provided the statements released Friday:

Luke said Ole Miss discussed the need to avoid crucial self-inflicted mistakes before the game.

"That's not who we are. We've been a disciplined team all year, and so just disappointed that happened," he told reporters. "That's not who he is. Elijah is a good kid, and he just got caught up in the moment."

Moore finished the game with three catches for 35 yards and the touchdown. The ill-fated score marked his sixth trip to the end zone this season.

The loss was Ole Miss' fifth of its final six games and dropped the Rebels, who started the season 3-3, to 4-8. Ole Miss also lost its second straight Egg Bowl after a 35-3 blowout at the hands of Mississippi State last year.

Meanwhile, the win was especially important for the Bulldogs, who achieved bowl eligibility with their sixth win of the 2019 campaign.

