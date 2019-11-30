College Football Rankings 2019: Updated NCAA Week 14 Standings, Poll Review

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Following a wild finish in the Egg Bowl, Iowa and Nebraska kept the Week 14 madness going Friday. The Hawkeyes kicked a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds of the tilt.

Also in the afternoon, No. 18 Memphis toppled No. 19 Cincinnati in a pivotal AAC showdown. The Tigers' victory means the programs will meet again in Memphis next week, but this time with the conference title at stake.

As the last day of regular-season finale arrives, we're recapping Friday's results and looking ahead to Saturday's action for teams in the College Football Playoff Top 25.

CFP Top 25 and Week 14 Results

1. Ohio State (11-0)

2. LSU (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Alabama (10-1)

6. Utah (10-1)

7. Oklahoma (10-1)

8. Minnesota (10-1)

9. Baylor (10-1)

10. Penn State (9-2)

11. Florida (9-2)

12. Wisconsin (9-2)

13. Michigan (9-2)

14. Oregon (9-2)

15. Auburn (8-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-2)

17. Iowa (9-3, W 27-24 at Nebraska)

18. Memphis (11-1, W 34-24 vs. Cincinnati)

19. Cincinnati (10-2, L 34-24 at Memphis)

20. Boise State (11-1, W 34-27 at Colorado State)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. USC (8-4)

23. Iowa State (7-4)

24. Virginia Tech (8-4, L 39-30 at Virginia)

25. Appalachian State (11-1, W 48-13 at Troy)

Week 14 Review and Preview

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Saturday features four matchups between Top 25 teams, but Friday included an important fifth.

Cincinnati traveled to Memphis in a clash of one-loss records, and the winner moved one step closer to securing a New Year's Six bowl bid. Memphis successfully defended home field and improved to 11-1, dropping the Bearcats to 10-2.

If Memphis wins the rematch next week, Mike Norvell's squad should be headed to the Cotton Bowl. If the Bearcats steal a victory, though, it opens the door for Boise State or Appalachian State. Both of them defeated inferior teams Friday night.

Elsewhere in the Top 25, Virginia Tech fell to rival Virginia for the time in 16 years. Virginia secured the Coastal Division crown and will take on Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

And lastly, Keith Duncan's 48-yarder buried Nebraska. The victory propelled Iowa to 9-3 for the season.

As with the snacks that preceded Thanksgiving meals across the country, Friday was merely the appetizer to Saturday's main course.

Top-ranked Ohio State heads to Michigan for the 2019 edition of "The Game." While the Buckeyes have already clinched a place in the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan surely would love to put a dent in OSU's playoff hopes.

No matter that result, the Buckeyes will have a chance for a quality win next week. They'll take on either Wisconsin or Minnesota, pending the winner of that afternoon clash. Minnesota needs a victory to protect its slim CFP aspirations.

The same applies to each of No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Utah and No. 7 Oklahoma, three programs that hold 10-1 records. Alabama (Auburn) and Oklahoma (Oklahoma State) have a rivalry game against a ranked opponent, while Utah hosts a Colorado team scrapping for its sixth season win and bowl eligibility.

Those five results are expected to have the greatest impact on next week's College Football Playoff poll.

Otherwise, No. 2 LSU welcomes Texas A&M to Death Valley but is the only Top Five team playing at home. While both third-ranked Clemson (South Carolina) and No. 4 Georgia (Georgia Tech) are heavily favored, they do travel to their respective rivals.

Chaos isn't guaranteed, but a couple of unexpected results could throw a dramatic wrench into next week's rankings.

