Taysom Hill Could Be an X-Factor No Other NFL Team Has

The New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill is a throwback. The quarterback (basically in name only) is capable of effectively playing multiple phases of the game to provide his team with an edge no other squad in the NFL can claim.

His versatility was never more evident than during his performance in Thursday's 26-18 victory over the rival Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Saints' starting left side of the offensive line and fullback Zach Line were inactive for the contest. So what did head coach and play-caller Sean Payton do? He decided to utilize Hill more than usual.

Clearly, starting quarterback Drew Brees embodies the entire Saints franchise. Yet the coaching staff knows it has an advantage whenever Hill is on the field. He's more than a gadget player; he's a legitimate cog to New Orleans' success.

To steal from basketball terminology, Hill provides instant offense, and that's true whether he's actually on offense or not, which became abundantly clear during the game's first two drives.

But let's backtrack and take a moment to realize how special Hill really is.

The BYU graduate suffered four season-ending injuries at the college level. When he was on the field, he displayed special traits, though he unfortunately never had an opportunity to truly shine. Still, the 6'2", 221-pound signal-caller blew scouts away with a 38.5-inch vertical jump and 4.44-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

The Green Bay Packers, not the Saints, signed Hill before he was released during the league's final cut deadline. New Orleans wound up signing the 27-year-old undrafted free agent prior to the 2017 season.

"I would share with others how courageous Taysom has been in overcoming obstacles and facing challenges," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe wrote on Twitter back in 2016 (h/t the Salt Lake Tribune's Jay Drew). "Toughest Coug I've ever seen!"

An understanding of his progression is absolutely vital to his current standing. Hill knew before the draft his career likely depended on a position switch. His toughness extended beyond the drive necessary to continually rehab and overcome previous injuries and lent itself well to his on-field performance. He's not going to take anything for granted.

Just look at the first impact play he made Monday on special teams:

The wing provided Hill with a soft post leg. The quarterback-turned-special teams standout blew through the inside gap like the blocker wasn't even there to deflect the Falcons' opening-drive punt.

How many former quarterbacks would even consider playing on special teams, let alone do so with the same reckless abandon? Some would rather hold a clipboard, content just to collect a paycheck, while other backups aren't even athletic enough to provide anything else of substance.

Hill is truly one of a kind when it comes to his raw athleticism, skill set and willingness to do whatever his coaches ask. His contributions go beyond being a vital special teams contributor. The Saints love to involve him in their offense and did so against the Falcons.

After he blocked the punt, Payton decided to reward him for his hard work:

The three-yard score signaled more than a nifty offensive design. Hill's versatility allowed him to line up in the slot, come in motion and power into the end zone, providing the Saints with a short-yardage option from multiple spots.

His second touchdown showed another breakaway threat in an already explosive offense:

The Saints' offensive front perfectly blocked the play and created a truck-sized hole through which he could scurry. Hill flashed the vision and speed necessary to pull away from a Falcons defensive back for a 30-yard touchdown romp.

"If you see a gap, take it," Hill told reporters after the game. "I think that was something [the Falcons] weren't prepared for. ... We had good numbers and were able to score."

Hill finished the contest with two carries for 33 yards, two receptions for 12 yards, two touchdowns and a blocked punt. No other player can fill the stat sheet in quite the same manner.

And the Saints weren't done there. They attempted a reverse pass and lined up in other formations with Hill as the focal point.

"It was one of those weeks I was really excited about, certainly a short week," Hill said. "When you have guys like Mike Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, the list goes on, it kinda creates opportunities for little old me because there's so much attention that's put on those guys. Coach is one of the best at being creative and putting guys in positions to be successful. I got lucky because I was that guy tonight."

The Saints are loaded with offensive talent. That's no secret. But Hill adds to an already impressive cast despite his humility.

Core-four special teamers are vital to any team's success. Hill provides more. The unpredictability his mere presence creates gives the Saints an added advantage because opponents must account for him at all times. He can line up at wide receiver, tight end, running back or quarterback and be effective.

Since the Saints (10-2) have already clinched the NFC South, they can now look at the rest of the competition within the conference. The Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers all feature aggressive defenses, but the Saints can keep those units on their heels merely by placing Hill in the action.

Hill doesn't need to affect every phase of the game, even though he has the ability to do so. He simply needs to present the threat of game-changing plays to give the Saints an edge every time he's on the field.

