Look: 49ers' Richard Sherman Pays off California School's $7,491 Cafeteria Debt

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman continues to come through for the community.

On Tuesday, Cabrillo Middle School (Santa Clara, California) principal Stan Garber revealed that Sherman hand-delivered a personal check for $7,491.27 on Nov. 23 to cover the school's outstanding cafeteria debt.

Blanket Coverage, The Richard Sherman Family Foundation also sent a letter to the school's Nutrition Services Department to address the matter, per KPIX 5:

"We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis.

"The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school; we aim to do our part in eliminating that obstacle."

Taking care of the lunch debt marks just the latest act of kindness by the 49ers star:

Earlier this month, Sherman also donated $5,000 to help a Pop Warner team in Compton travel to the National Youth Championship in Florida.

In 2017, Sherman—then a member of the Seattle Seahawks—funded a Virginia high schooler's college scholarship as part of a promise he made to her if she made the honor roll.