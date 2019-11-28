Look: 49ers' Richard Sherman Pays off California School's $7,491 Cafeteria Debt

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman continues to come through for the community.

On Tuesday, Cabrillo Middle School (Santa Clara, California) principal Stan Garber revealed that Sherman hand-delivered a personal check for $7,491.27 on Nov. 23 to cover the school's outstanding cafeteria debt.

Blanket Coverage, The Richard Sherman Family Foundation also sent a letter to the school's Nutrition Services Department to address the matter, per KPIX 5:

"We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis.

"The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school; we aim to do our part in eliminating that obstacle."

Taking care of the lunch debt marks just the latest act of kindness by the 49ers star:

Earlier this month, Sherman also donated $5,000 to help a Pop Warner team in Compton travel to the National Youth Championship in Florida.

In 2017, Sherman—then a member of the Seattle Seahawksfunded a Virginia high schooler's college scholarship as part of a promise he made to her if she made the honor roll.

Related

    Week 13 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em 🤷‍♂️

    You asked, we answered your toughest fantasy questions this week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 13 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em 🤷‍♂️

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    The 1 Player on Every Team Who Deserves More Reps

    Let these guys eat 🥣

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    The 1 Player on Every Team Who Deserves More Reps

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Youngsters Who Have Shed the Bust Label in 2019

    Recent draftees who were able to shake the B-word

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Youngsters Who Have Shed the Bust Label in 2019

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Sanders Talks Lamar, Joining 49ers, More

    Tap the photo to watch the interview on 'The Rich Eisen Show'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sanders Talks Lamar, Joining 49ers, More

    The Rich Eisen Show
    via YouTube