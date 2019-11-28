Look: 49ers' Richard Sherman Pays off California School's $7,491 Cafeteria Debt

Look: 49ers' Richard Sherman Pays off California School's $7,491 Cafeteria DebtNovember 28, 2019
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman continues to come through for the community.
On Tuesday, Cabrillo Middle School (Santa Clara, California) principal Stan Garber revealed that Sherman hand-delivered a personal check for $7,491.27 on Nov. 23 to cover the school's outstanding cafeteria debt.
KPIX 5 @KPIXtv
“The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school." @49ers CB @RSherman_25 gave a generous donation to a Santa Clara middle school to eliminate their outstanding cafeteria meal debt. https://t.co/Vwc3ZJE0KC https://t.co/zXy5EnCdLM
Blanket Coverage, The Richard Sherman Family Foundation also sent a letter to the school's Nutrition Services Department to address the matter, per KPIX 5:
"We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis.
"The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school; we aim to do our part in eliminating that obstacle."
Taking care of the lunch debt marks just the latest act of kindness by the 49ers star:
Earlier this month, Sherman also donated $5,000 to help a Pop Warner team in Compton travel to the National Youth Championship in Florida.
In 2017, Sherman—then a member of the Seattle Seahawks—funded a Virginia high schooler's college scholarship as part of a promise he made to her if she made the honor roll.
