49ers' Richard Sherman Donates $5K to Compton Youth Team for Championship Travel

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe for a Pop Warner team in Compton that needed help with travel expenses to make the National Youth Championship in Florida.

"Someone get me in contact with the person running the show here please. I respect good football but I respect the 3.1 min gpa more. Establishing good habits young. I would like to help," Sherman tweeted Monday in response to a news story about the team.

Sherman was then directed to the GoFundMe page, which has reached more than $21,000 as of now. The original goal was $15,000 to cover expenses for players and their families.

"Although it has brought an abundance of joy to the boys, it has taken up a lot of our personal finances. We were informed of this invitation on November 11, 2019, that our boys had qualified for the event due to their successful season," the GoFundMe page reads. "It is obviously short notice and all money is due on December 1, 2019, to ensure that travel arrangements and expenses have been accounted for. Our boys are all very excited to go and deserve this chance at greatness as they are the first 6u from their chapter to be invited to such a selective event. To play they are required to keep grades a minimum of 3.1 in which all of our boys have met and exceeded. We are strong advocates of education first!

"... Our football family has grown into a very supportive and loving environment despite the harsh rep that the city has been accustomed to being viewed. Our goal is to keep inner-city children on a structured, healthy and disciplined path in the attempts to guide them to a brighter future."

The team, which is comprised of children six and under, has gone undefeated each of the last two seasons. The National Youth Championship is an invite-only event for the best youth football teams in the country and takes place from Dec. 5-15.