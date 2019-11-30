Euro 2020: Updated Odds for All Teams Following Group Draw

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

France are the early favourites to win UEFA Euro 2020 after the draw for the group stages of next summer's tournament was made on Saturday in Romania.

Didier Deschamps' side have been drawn in Group F against Germany, Portugal and one of Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo.

Group F looks to be the Group of Death, with world champions France, defending champions Portugal and three-time winners Germany all involved.

England have been drawn against Croatia in Group D in what is a rematch of their FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-final, which Zlatko Dalic's side won 2-1 after extra time.

Belgium went unbeaten through qualifying and have been drawn against Denmark, Russia and Finland, while 2012 winners Spain will face Sweden, Poland and either Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland.

Here is a look at the full draw and updated odds for Euro 2020:

Euro 2020 Odds (courtesy of Caesars)

France: 3-1

England: 4-1

Spain: 5-1

Belgium: 6-1

Germany: 8-1

Netherlands: 10-1

Italy: 12-1

Portugal: 12-1

Croatia: 22-1

Wales: 60-1

Russia: 60-1

Switzerland: 66-1

Denmark: 75-1

Poland: 75-1

Serbia: 100-1

Ukraine: 100-1

Turkey: 100-1

Sweden: 100-1

Austria: 125-1

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 150-1

Czech Republic: 150-1

Republic of Ireland: 150-1

Slovakia: 150-1

Iceland: 200-1

Hungary: 200-1

Romania: 200-1

Norway: 200-1

Northern Ireland: 250-1

Israel: 300-1

Scotland: 500-1

Finland: 500-1

Kosovo: 1500-1

Bulgaria: 1500-1

Belarus: 2000-1

North Macedonia: 2000-1

Georgia: 4500-1

Euro 2020 Preview

Belgium will fancy their chances of winning Euro 2020, as they were flawless in qualifying. Roberto Martinez's side won all 10 group games, banging in 40 goals along the way and conceding only three:

The Red Devils have a squad full of quality players and includes names such as Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

The team finished third at the FIFA 2018 World Cup, their best-ever finish at the tournament, but it would be no surprise to see them go even further in Euro 2020.

Belgium were not the only team to progress unbeaten. Italy also emerged with maximum points after the disappointment of missing out on qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Azzurri will open the tournament on June 12 against Turkey and will play their first three games at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome:

England will also enjoy home comforts in the group stages. The Three Lions will play their matches against Croatia, Czech Republic and one of Norway, Serbia, Scotland or Israel at Wembley Stadium.

The famous stadium in London will also be the venue for the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

Captain Harry Kane looks a good bet to finish as the tournament's top scorer. He won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and was also the top scorer in qualifying with 12 goals.

Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany will also play at home and will be expected to progress to the knockout round. The top two from each group progress, along with the four best runners-up.