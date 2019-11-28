Fantasy Basketball 2019: Deep NBA Sleepers After November 27

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As NBA head coaches feel out their rosters and tweak lineups because of injuries, young talents have a chance to take advantage of expanded minutes. Some veterans use new opportunities to re-establish themselves.

The Orlando Magic will move forward without All-Star center Nikola Vucevic for multiple weeks, but the coaching staff will be able to take a closer look at a top-10 pick from the 2018 draft.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have already turned the reins over to a rookie in the starting lineup, and he's worth a look for fantasy owners ready to drop the last man on their rosters.

The Houston Rockets' fast-paced offense is fantasy-friendly for efficient shooters. With Eric Gordon out, the next man has stepped up.

We'll highlight four players who are on the waiver-wire radar as deep sleepers owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Thursday 1 a.m.

C Mohamed Bamba, Orlando Magic (20 percent owned)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Since Vucevic went down with an ankle injury and bone bruise, Khem Birch and Mohamed Bamba have picked up more minutes in the Magic's frontcourt. While the former hasn't done anything notable, the latter knocked down five triples against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday.

More importantly, Bamba logged a season-high 22 minutes in the last outing, which indicates head coach Steve Clifford may slightly lift the big man's minutes restriction if he's effective. The versatile 7-footer also has at least two blocks in four consecutive games.

During his rookie campaign, the 21-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his left tibia, so the Magic may exercise caution with him, but 20-25 minutes is all he needs to rack up rebounds, blocks and a sprinkle of three-pointers.

Bamba offers a rare combination in category leagues and deserves a look on the waiver wire while Vucevic is out.

PF/C Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte Hornets (3 percent owned)

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Center Cody Zeller went into Wednesday's contest with a probable tag because of a hip injury, but he didn't suit up against the Detroit Pistons. Instead, Bismack Biyombo logged a start, and he didn't disappoint, registering 19 points, nine rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 34 minutes.

Before Zeller sat out, his minutes trended in the wrong direction. He played more than 20 minutes twice over the last five contests. Based on track records, Biyombo is the better rim protector; the ninth-year veteran averages 1.4 blocks per game for his career.

Head coach James Borrego seemed frustrated with the Hornets starting lineup Tuesday, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

"You have to value your time on the floor. This isn't a God-given right to step on the floor and just go through the motions," he said.

If Biyombo continues to give the Hornets a defensive boost in the paint, he could maintain his spot in the starting lineup or at least justify playing up to 25 minutes per contest. That's good enough to keep him on a roster for rebounds, blocks and high field-goal percentages.

SG/SF Jarrett Culver, Minnesota Timberwolves (15 percent owned)

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Timberwolves made a change to their starting lineup, moving point guard Jeff Teague to the second unit and inserting rookie Jarrett Culver into the opening group. According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, the swap will stick for the foreseeable future.

The Timberwolves selected Culver with the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, so it's not a surprise to see him in an expanded role. Teague was open to the move, per Krawczynski.

In four consecutive contests, Culver has logged double-digit figures in scoring, he sank five three-pointers during that span.

The 20-year-old hasn't registered enough assists to resemble the numbers of a top-notch fantasy point guard yet, but that should come with experience and playing alongside high-volume scorers like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. He dished out five assists in a win against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday.

If you have a solid roster in percentages, Culver's poor shooting rate from the field (.367) and the free-throw line (.421) shouldn't be a huge buzzkill. Based on his collegiate numbers in those respective categories, (.459) and (.687), he'll likely improve in both areas.

SG/SF Danuel House Jr., Houston Rockets (45 percent owned)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

When a shooter gains traction in head coach Mike D'Antoni's offense, pick him up, no question asked.

Gordon underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, and he's on a six-week timetable for recovery. In his absence, Danuel House Jr. has taken on a bigger role and played 34-plus minutes in three of the Rockets' last five outings.

During that time frame, the fourth-year veteran missed a game because of shoulder soreness and continues to feel the effects:

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old recorded a career-high 23 points against the Miami Heat Wednesday. Over the last two games, he's knocked down seven triples. If his shoulder soreness doesn't keep him off the court, the sharpshooter should provide the Rockets with consistent perimeter firepower.

Because House is shooting at an impressive rate (.457), he's an add for managers who need triples without hurting their field-goal percentages.