College Football Odds Week 14: Latest Top 25 Picks and Final-Score Predictions

The top challenger to Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes could be its biggest rival.

Michigan enters "The Game" on a four-game winning streak that boosted it up to No. 13 in Tuesday's CFB Playoff rankings.

If Jim Harbaugh earns his first win in the rivalry, the playoff picture will be altered with one week left to play.

However, Ohio State has not displayed many flaws, and it may take a perfect performance from the Wolverines to come out on top.

The postseason outlook could also change if Alabama stumbles against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Unlike other contenders, the Crimson Tide have a single game left to impress the selection committee.

A loss, or an uninspiring win, may hurt Nick Saban's team when the committee compares final resumes.

Week 14 Schedule

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold

Friday, November 29

No. 24 Virginia Tech (-2.5) at Virginia (noon, ABC)

No. 17 Iowa (-5.5) at Nebraska (2:30 p.m., BTN)

No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 18 Memphis (-11.5) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 20 Boise State (-13.5) at Colorado State (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

No. 25 Appalachian State (-12.5) at Troy (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday, November 30

No. 1 Ohio State (-9) at No. 13 Michigan (noon, Fox)

No. 3 Clemson (-27.5) at South Carolina (noon, ESPN)

No. 4 Georgia (-28.5) at Georgia Tech (noon, ABC)

No. 5 Alabama (-3) at No. 15 Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 12 Wisconsin (-2.5) at No. 8 Minnesota (3:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 9 Baylor (-14) at Kansas (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Rutgers at No. 10 Penn State (-40.5) (3:30 p.m., BTN)

Oregon State at No. 14 Oregon (-19.5) (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 16 Notre Dame (-16.5) at Stanford (4 p.m., Fox)

Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU (-17) (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 23 Iowa State (-4.5) at Kansas State (7 p.m., FS1)

Colorado at No. 6 Utah (-28) (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Florida State at No. 11 Florida (-17.5) (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

No. 7 Oklahoma (-13.5) at No. 21 Oklahoma State (8 p.m., Fox)

Final Score Predictions

Ohio State 37, Michigan 21

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State's smallest margin of victory came in Week 13 against Penn State, but the 11-point game felt like a blowout for some stages.

Penn State scored 10 points off turnovers with a short distance to cover on both drives.

Outside of those two possessions, the Nittany Lions did not move the ball well versus the Chase Young-led defense.

That is why Michigan should be concerned about its offensive production Saturday on home soil.

The Wolverines produced at least 38 points in each of their last four contests, but they did not face a pass-rusher as dominant as Young.

In three Top 25 matchups, the junior defensive end has 19 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has been sacked on 20 occasions, with six coming in the last two games versus Indiana and Michigan State.

If the senior's offensive line can't fend off Young, the home side could be in for a rough offensive start.

Michigan's front seven could have a similar impact since it boasts four players with four or more sacks and Justin Fields has been brought down 11 times against ranked foes.

But the Georgia transfer has recovered well from defensive pressure, as he scored eight total touchdowns against Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Fields and J.K. Dobbins should be able to find gaps in the Michigan rushing defense that allows 105.9 ground yards per game.

If that occurs, it could set up successful pass plays with the Wolverines overcrowding the box to stop the run.

In Chris Olave, K.J. Hill and Binjimen Victor, Fields has one of the best sets of wide receivers in the country.

If the visitors achieve success early, they will force Michigan to pass the ball more to make up the difference, which is where Young could excel.

The Wolverines may be able to stay in the contest for a half, but at some point, Ohio State's dominance should shine through and open up a 12th straight double-digit victory.

A win would likely keep Ryan Day's squad atop the playoff rankings ahead of one more Top 25 showdown in the Big Ten Championship Game versus either Minnesota or Wisconsin.

Alabama 21, Auburn 17

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The Iron Bowl is more difficult to gauge since the Crimson Tide come into Jordan-Hare Stadium with Mac Jones under center.

In his first start, Jones tossed for 275 passing yards and three touchdowns against three-win FCS side Western Carolina.

The Week 13 performance was a confidence builder and nothing more for the Alabama backup, who faces a much more impressive defense in Week 14.

Auburn ranks 10th in FBS scoring defense with 16.2 points conceded per contest, and it allows 196.9 passing yards per game.

If Derrick Brown and the Tigers defensive line can get pressure on Jones early, it could fluster him and make scoring a difficult task for the Crimson Tide.

Look for Jones to rely on Najee Harris for support in an attempt to kick-start a few drives. The junior running back has a quartet of 100-yard performances, and his two highest totals were against Top 25 foes.

Even if Alabama struggles to score, it likely will not get overpowered by Bo Nix and Auburn's offense.

The freshman averages 164.8 passing yards in Top 25 matchups and a good chunk of his 245 yards versus Georgia occurred in a fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Even in contests versus weaker opposition, Nix has struggled to be dominant, as he had 340 yards and zero touchdowns in a 20-point output against Ole Miss November 2.

Auburn hit the 50-point mark on four occasions, but they were all against teams with losing records and FCS sides.

In their five ranked showdowns, the Tigers averaged 16 points per game, which may be enough to keep them hanging around Saturday, but not good enough to win.

At some point, Jones should be able to beat the Auburn pass rush and pick out his collection of wide receivers.

If he does that, the Crimson Tide will come away with a win, but it may not be impressive enough to vault them into the playoff in two weeks if Utah and Oklahoma blow out their final two opponents and Georgia loses to LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

Other Predictions

Virginia Tech 24, Virginia 16

Iowa 34, Nebraska 16

Memphis 45, Cincinnati 31

Boise State 36, Colorado State 10

Appalachian State 35, Troy 16

Clemson 55, South Carolina 10

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 7

Minnesota 21, Wisconsin 16

Baylor 35, Kansas 20

Penn State 55, Rutgers 7

Oregon 35, Oregon State 27

Notre Dame 31, Stanford 20

LSU 45, Texas A&M 21

Kansas State 17, Iowa State 10

Utah 45, Colorado 6

Florida 34, Florida State 13

Oklahoma 49, Oklahoma State 31

