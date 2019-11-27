Bill Callahan Reveals Redskins Don't Have an Analytics Department

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday the organization doesn't employ an analytics department.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington provided the revelation from Callahan, who acknowledged it could be a "good idea" to add a group to look at the advanced numbers in the future.

Analytics have taken sports by storm over the past decade as teams and their coaching staffs attempt to find minor advantages to exploit.

In the NFL, those areas range from deciding when to go for it on fourth down and attempt two-point conversions to more specific factors like first-down run rate.

It was the latter point Warren Sharp of Sharp Football highlighted in relation to the Redskins:

There are other issues at play, of course. The Redskins have dealt with extreme uncertainty at quarterback throughout the season and are now trying to break in a rookie, Dwayne Haskins, at the sport's most important position. So a more run-dominated offense isn't a surprise.

That said, the idea of not even having an analytics voice in the room in 2019 likely leaves Washington in the minority across the North American sports spectrum.

The Redskins head into Sunday's Week 13 game against the Carolina Panthers with a 2-9 record.