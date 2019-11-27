Video: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts IG Clip of Himself Driving 104 MPH

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a video on his Instagram story Tuesday night that appeared to show him driving on a highway at 104 mph.

Josh Rowntree of KDKA captured the post before it was deleted:

The 23-year-old California native has been in the NFL's concussion protocol since he suffered a head injury during the Steelers' Nov. 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

He's also dealing with a knee injury and missed Pittsburgh's win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he didn't have any significant updates on Smith-Schuster or running back James Conner (shoulder) as they prepare for a rematch for the Browns on Sunday.

"I don't know what their status will be as I stand here," Tomlin told reporters. "We'll go through our normal procedures."

Neither Smith-Schuster nor the Steelers have commented on the Instagram video.