Video: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts IG Clip of Himself Driving 104 MPH

Video: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts IG Clip of Himself Driving 104 MPHNovember 27, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a video on his Instagram story Tuesday night that appeared to show him driving on a highway at 104 mph.
Josh Rowntree of KDKA captured the post before it was deleted:
The 23-year-old California native has been in the NFL's concussion protocol since he suffered a head injury during the Steelers' Nov. 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
He's also dealing with a knee injury and missed Pittsburgh's win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he didn't have any significant updates on Smith-Schuster or running back James Conner (shoulder) as they prepare for a rematch for the Browns on Sunday.
"I don't know what their status will be as I stand here," Tomlin told reporters. "We'll go through our normal procedures."
Neither Smith-Schuster nor the Steelers have commented on the Instagram video.
