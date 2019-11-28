Ranking the Best Rivalries in College Football

0 of 10

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The final week of college football's regular season is always important because of championship implications, but a slate filled with rivalry games only adds to the intensity.

And, if we're lucky, several of the matchups mean a whole lot.

While some rivalries are played earlier in the season—or later, in the case of the Army-Navy Game—the results can define whether a program had a successful year. Throughout the sport's history, several rivalries have emerged as the most consequential.

Two important notes: The rivalry must remain an annual game. Discontinued series—such as Texas-Texas A&M, West Virginia-Pitt or Missouri-Kansas, for example—were not considered.

Additionally, the list is also limited to FBS games. Traditional matchups in lower divisions of the NCAA—think Harvard-Yale, Lafayette-Lehigh or even DePauw-Wabash—are not included.