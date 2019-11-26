Warriors News: Steve Kerr Praises Team's 'Elite Eight' Amid GSW's Injury Woes

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2019

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr reacts to a referee's call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a new nickname for his injury-riddled roster: the Elite Eight.   

Kerr spoke to reporters Tuesday after watching film on the Warriors' 100-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder a day earlier, heaping praise on the young roster for its perseverance:

"We could have used Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell for sure. And Kevon Looney would have been very helpful. Jacob Evans would have helped. You need bodies in the NBA, especially to get through the long haul. And playing eight guys, as long as I've been doing this, 30, 31 years in the league, it seems like maybe once or twice a year you have eight guys. Maybe, because of crazy circumstances.

"So for us to be doing this almost routinely now is -- I've never seen it. So it's a testament to the group, the 'Elite Eight,' that I like to call them. The Elite Eight's doing a hell of a job hanging in there."

The Warriors are currently an NBA-worst 3-15, and every major contributor on their roster has missed time due to injury. Just three players—Glenn Robinson III, Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole—have played in all 18 games.

    

