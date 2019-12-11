Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Out vs. Magic After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will miss Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic with a left ankle sprain, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Kuzma missed the first four games of the 2019-20 season while recovering from a stress reaction in the same ankle. He then exited the Lakers' 112-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 19 after taking an inadvertent elbow from Darius Bazley (warning: video NSFW):

While the aftermath looked ugly, Kuzma avoided a serious injury and didn't miss any additional games. He returned for Los Angeles' next contest wearing a pair of protective glasses.

Through 20 games, the 24-year-old has averaged 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while backing up Anthony Davis at power forward.

Should Kuzma's injury force head coach Frank Vogel to look for an alternative beyond Wednesday, Jared Dudley may be the choice to take his place. LeBron James could see more time at the 4 to compensate as well.

