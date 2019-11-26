Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Power Clippers to Dominant Win vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers rolled to their sixth straight win by defeating the host Dallas Mavericks 114-99 on Tuesday at American Airlines Center.

The Clips controlled the game for nearly all 48 minutes, taking a 34-27 lead after the first quarter before building a 62-46 halftime edge.

Los Angeles led by as many as 24 in the second half en route to the 15-point win.

The Clippers defense was the catalyst, as Dallas committed 20 turnovers and shot 38 percent overall.

Los Angeles forward Paul George had six steals in addition to his 26 points, and teammate Kawhi Leonard paced the offense with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting.

Luka Doncic stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, but he made just four of 14 field goals (0-of-8 from three-point range) and committed seven turnovers. A frequent visitor to the line, Doncic nailed 14 of 16 free throws.

The 11-6 Mavericks saw their five-game winning streak end. The 13-5 Clippers kept their third-place Western Conference placement.

Notable Performances

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 28 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Clippers F Paul George: 26 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds

Clippers G Lou Williams: 21 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds

Mavericks G Luka Doncic: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

Mavericks F/C Kristaps Porzingis: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals

Mavericks G J.J. Barea: 12 points

What's Next?

The Clippers, who are on a three-game road trip against Southwest Division opponents, play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET in FedExForum.

The Mavs will start a three-game road swing against the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9 p.m. in Talking Stick Resort Arena.

