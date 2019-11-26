College Football Playoff: Alabama's Path to the Top Four Is Suddenly Clear

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

For three straight weeks now, Alabama has occupied the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Before the latest release, though, the Crimson Tide merely seemed the doormat to the Top Four.

Sure, we knew they could stick at No. 5 in a few polls. But once conference championship week ended, Alabama would watch a power-conference winner do its best Allen Iverson impression and step over the Crimson Tide.

As long as the favorites kept winning, that was the reality. Those with Alabama fatigue saw a glimmer of hope; yes, 2019 might be the year Nick Saban doesn't reach the CFP.

Oregon's loss at Arizona State, however, has gifted the Tide a clear avenue to the playoff.

And rivalry week might widen the path.

Eight programs have an indisputable chance to finish in the Top Four. Those are the current Top Eight—Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Utah, Oklahoma and Minnesota. The debatable team is ninth-ranked Baylor, but we'll get to that.

While the Crimson Tide need a victory over Auburn and a group of four results, the easiest scenario is light on upsets.

Oklahoma State or Baylor over Oklahoma

LSU over Georgia

Wisconsin or Ohio State over Minnesota

Oregon over Utah

That's really not much.

Georgia, Minnesota and Utah would all be two-loss non-champions. Alabama would have a clear edge on that trio, and Oregon's 11-2 record with a loss to Auburn—which the Tide theoretically beat—shouldn't be enough to sneak in.

So, the conversation becomes Alabama vs. the Big 12.

If Oklahoma falls at Oklahoma State, the Sooners are eliminated. Since the committee ranked one-loss Penn State ahead of one-loss OU for two weeks in a row, the group appears to view the Sooners resume unfavorably. Winning a league at 11-2 likely wouldn't be enough—as it wasn't for Penn State in 2016 or Ohio State two years ago.

The Sooners would definitely be a non-factor if they lose in the Big 12 Championship Game, though a Baylor victory may propel Matt Rhule's squad to 12-1.

But of all potential one-loss conference winners, Baylor is most likely to see Alabama deemed a superior team by the committee. Heck, the Bears dipped from No. 12 to 13 after improving to 9-0 two weeks ago. They slid another spot after losing to Oklahoma.

Granted, it's not unreasonable to think Baylor could climb into the Top Four after it somehow jumped to ninth.

Still, vaulting all the way to fourth is a difficult task, especially because of Baylor's soft nonconference slate.

Alabama has taken criticism for a weak schedule outside of the SEC. It's merited, considering Duke, New Mexico State, Southern Miss and Western Carolina are 16-29 combined. Yet that's noticeably better than Baylor's three opponents—Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and Rice—who are a middling 8-25.

The other Alabama-gets-in scenario involves Oklahoma, Georgia and Minnesota losses with Utah winning the Pac-12.

Even at 12-1, there's no guarantee the Utes would jump Alabama. Their nonconference slate isn't much better—BYU, Northern Illinois and Idaho State are 14-20 combined—and they would have a single Top 25 win plus a loss to USC.

At this point, the scenario Alabama most wants to avoid—beyond Georgia defeating LSU in the SEC title—is an argument with 12-1 Oklahoma. That probably leans toward the Sooners, but we'll dissect the comparison if the situation arises.

You might not love this. You don't have to like it. But because of Oregon's letdown, Alabama's chances of sneaking into the CFP increased significantly.

And rivalry week may keep on helping.

Another Big Day in the Big Ten

Is this finally the year for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan?

About a month ago, it seemed the Wolverines had little chance to compete with Ohio State. The offense plodded along into mid-October, and a lifeless first-half performance at Penn State ended up eliminating Michigan from the Big Ten and CFP races.

"This will be our finest hour," Harbaugh told ESPN's Maria Taylor at halftime of that Penn State loss. Though the comeback fell short, the statement has rung emphatically true.

The Wolverines were a dropped touchdown pass from tying Penn State late in the fourth quarter, and they've since outscored four opponents 166-45. Perhaps the improvement is merely false hope before a crushing defeat, but Michigan actually look capable of derailing the Buckeyes.

No matter the result, Ohio State will head to the Big Ten Championship Game next week. Without question, the Buckeyes would prefer to be 12-0, but they're spot in Indianapolis is secure.

So, who will they play?

Wisconsin is a three-point favorite over Minnesota, per Caesars, and the winner advances to Indy. The victory would be especially meaningful for P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers.

At 10-1, Minnesota still has an outside shot at the CFP. If the Gophers win their next two games, few contenders would boast a more impressive trio of wins than Penn State, Wisconsin and Ohio State. That all three victories would happen in November or later would only assist the Gophers' resume. They'd be playing at a high level when it matters most.

But the Badgers endured a 37-15 smackdown in this rivalry last season, and the loss ended a 14-game winning streak. They'll be looking for payback in Minneapolis.

Updating the Group of 5

The latest Top 25 features a quartet of Group of Five teams in Memphis, Cincinnati, Boise State and Appalachian State. Navy likely just narrowly missed the cut.

This race will be interesting. And on Saturday, we might be seeing a preview of the AAC Championship Game.

If Memphis knocks off Cincinnati this weekend, they'll both start preparing for a rematch next week. Same teams, same place. But if Cincinnati wins, it will secure home-field advantage for the AAC title against Navy (if it defeats Houston) or Memphis.

Boise State, meanwhile, is best positioned to capitalize on the results. The loser of Cincinnati/Memphis will fall below the Broncos, and Appalachian State isn't an immediate factor at 25th.

The easiest route to determine the G5 representative is either Cincinnati or Memphis wins the next two games. At 12-1, the AAC champion would definitely head to a New Year's Six bowl.

Boise State should have the advantage if, for example, Cincinnati wins Saturday but loses to Navy. Appalachian State is rooting for those results while also wanting Colorado State or Hawaii to upend the Broncos. (And hoping the committee doesn't vault an AAC-winning 11-2 Navy higher on Selection Day despite App State's two road wins over power-conference teams.)

That's a pretty straightforward set of scenarios, but one important domino will fall Saturday in Memphis.

