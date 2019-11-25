Lamar Jackson After Rams Win: Trying to Win a Super Bowl, Not Worried About MVP

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson might be the leading contender in the NFL MVP race, but the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has his sights set on a bigger prize.

Following Monday's 45-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson told reporters he's focusing on winning a Super Bowl over collecting the MVP award.

Jackson once again delivered a performance straight out of a video game. He went 15-of-20 for 169 yards and five touchdowns through the air while running for 95 yards on eight carries.

It's too early to call this year's MVP battle a two-horse race, but Dak Prescott's campaign took a hit when the Dallas Cowboys lost 13-9 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. It might end up being a toss-up between Jackson and Russell Wilson.

While Jackson can make a strong case for the league's top individual award, the Ravens are a contender for more than just his contributions.

Mark Ingram II is averaging a career-high 5.2 yards per carry to help form the NFL's most potent rushing attack. The secondary has improved as well following the acquisition of Marcus Peters, who notched his third interception in five games with the Ravens against his old team.

History isn't on Jackson's side in the quest for a Super Bowl title and MVP in the same season. Kurt Warner (1999) is the last player to achieve the feat.