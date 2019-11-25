Carmelo Anthony After Dropping 25 on Bulls: Getting 'My Feel and My Flow Back'

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony may be finding his rhythm after scoring a game-high 25 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

"I'm starting to get my feel and my flow back," Anthony said in his postgame interview. "I told you before I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Since he had gone more than a year without playing in an NBA game, some rust was to be expected when Anthony debuted for the Blazers in their 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

In his first three games, Anthony averaged 13.0 points while shooting 34.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range.

The 10-time All-Star was much more efficient Monday, hitting 10 of his 20 shots and going 4-of-7 from the perimeter.

More than anything, Anthony showed how valuable he can be for an offense that has been leaning heavily on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

His performance may also help win over skeptics who questioned whether he could be a contributor for a team with title aspirations following his disappointing spell with the Houston Rockets last season.