Carmelo Anthony After Dropping 25 on Bulls: Getting 'My Feel and My Flow Back'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 25: Carmelo Anthony #00, and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers hi-five each other against the Chicago Bulls on November 25, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony may be finding his rhythm after scoring a game-high 25 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

"I'm starting to get my feel and my flow back," Anthony said in his postgame interview. "I told you before I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Since he had gone more than a year without playing in an NBA game, some rust was to be expected when Anthony debuted for the Blazers in their 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

In his first three games, Anthony averaged 13.0 points while shooting 34.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range.

The 10-time All-Star was much more efficient Monday, hitting 10 of his 20 shots and going 4-of-7 from the perimeter.

More than anything, Anthony showed how valuable he can be for an offense that has been leaning heavily on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

His performance may also help win over skeptics who questioned whether he could be a contributor for a team with title aspirations following his disappointing spell with the Houston Rockets last season.

