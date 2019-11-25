Carmelo Anthony After Dropping 25 on Bulls: Getting 'My Feel and My Flow Back'November 26, 2019
Carmelo Anthony may be finding his rhythm after scoring a game-high 25 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
"I'm starting to get my feel and my flow back," Anthony said in his postgame interview. "I told you before I'm just taking it one day at a time."
Since he had gone more than a year without playing in an NBA game, some rust was to be expected when Anthony debuted for the Blazers in their 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
In his first three games, Anthony averaged 13.0 points while shooting 34.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range.
The 10-time All-Star was much more efficient Monday, hitting 10 of his 20 shots and going 4-of-7 from the perimeter.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
More than anything, Anthony showed how valuable he can be for an offense that has been leaning heavily on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
His performance may also help win over skeptics who questioned whether he could be a contributor for a team with title aspirations following his disappointing spell with the Houston Rockets last season.
Melo Turns Back Clock, Blazers Blow Out Bulls 117-94