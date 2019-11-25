Celtics News: Kemba Walker Passes Concussion Protocol, Set to Practice Tuesday

Matt York/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker reportedly passed all tests after being placed in concussion protocol.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the news Monday, noting the "last obstacle" will be Tuesday's practice.

This comes after the Celtics announced Walker was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms after he was stretchered off the court during Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. His head collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye's torso in a scary scene.

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, Celtics physician Tony Schena said Walker remained conscious and "passed a battery of tests that night and the next day," even though he experienced numbness and tingling following the play.

The timeline means Walker will not play in Monday's home game against the Sacramento Kings.

That he could be back and practicing as soon as Tuesday is a welcome development for a Celtics team that has lost three of its last four games following a blistering 10-1 start. The 29-year-old is averaging 21.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds through his first 15 games and is one of Boston's go-to options as a three-time All-Star and elite creator with the ball in his hands.

The Celtics lost Kyrie Irving to free agency but signed Walker this past offseason in an effort to remain on the short list of realistic NBA Finals contenders from the Eastern Conference.

While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can carry the offense as Marcus Smart spearheads the defense and serves as more of a ball-handler, Boston likely needs a healthy Walker to compete at the highest level later in the season.