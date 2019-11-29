Bleacher Report's NBA All-Decade Awards

4 of 9

Just one of the seven contests in the 2016 Finals was decided by fewer than 11 points, so it's not as though this series wins the award on the basis of consistently competitive games. But when you consider all the factors that went into the second of four straight Finals meetings between the Cavs and Warriors, and when you also weigh the fallout, it's hard to find a playoff series that meant more.

For starters, we're dealing with the 73-9 Warriors here. They blitzed the league all year, amassing the most wins we've ever seen in a season as Stephen Curry drilled a record 402 three-point shots—crushing the record for makes (286) he set the season before by an incomprehensible 116 more treys. Curry also set the record for offensive box plus/minus that season (which still stands) and became the league's first unanimous MVP.

Despite such a dominant campaign, Golden State fell behind 3-1 against the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, only to surge back and advance. Klay Thompson's Game 6 performance, which improbably staved off elimination against OKC, will get more coverage in a bit.

That team, the one that obliterated the league for six months and then got incredibly fortunate against Oklahoma City, seemed to have it all: skill, luck and everything in between.

So when the Dubs went up 3-1 against the Cavs in the Finals, racking up those three victories by an average of 19.7 points per game, there was only one possible outcome.

Until there wasn't.

James led the Cavs back from the brink, winning Games 5, 6 and 7 to complete the first comeback from a 3-1 deficit in Finals history. Yes, Curry's ankle, tweaked in the first round against the Houston Rockets, was a factor. So was Draymond Green's suspension in Game 5.

But every Finals has complicating factors like those. We can't let them detract from James' otherworldly performance, which included twin 41-point efforts in Games 5 and 6 along with a 27-point triple-double in Game 7. And we certainly can't overlook Kyrie Irving's go-ahead three from the right wing with 53.1 seconds left in Game 7, which decided the championship. Same goes for James' block on Andre Iguodala, which preserved the tie a minute before Irving un-knotted the score.

Don't listen to anyone who says Golden State lost that series. The Cavaliers won it.

In doing so, they secured Cleveland its first ring, delivered by James, its native son. And that achievement came against a team that, had it managed to win the title, would have been unequivocally regarded as the greatest ever.

Oh, and in defeat, the Warriors reached out to Kevin Durant, who came aboard in free agency less than a month later. Talk about a pivot point in league history...