Anthony Davis: Lonzo Ball, Ex-Lakers 'Are Going to Try to Take Our Heads Off'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) jogs up court during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Anthony Davis isn't expecting a warm reception in the Big Easy when the Los Angeles Lakers meet the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. 

In the buildup to the game, Davis referenced the trade that sent him to Los Angeles and moved the trio of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to New Orleans.

"It's two-folded," the Lakers star said, per The Athletic's Bill Oram. "It's going to be me [against the] Pelicans, and then the three guys [Ball, Ingram and Hart], if they play, against the Lakers. So it's going to be a great battle. Those guys are going to try to take our heads off just to prove a point."

Davis' trade request this past January not only turned Pelicans fans against him but also created a fractured dynamic in Los Angeles when it became clear the Lakers were targeting the six-time All-Star.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst went so far to posit then-Pelicans general manager Dell Demps was leaking details of ongoing trade negotiations as part of a strategy to send the Lakers' 2018-19 season off the rails:

Things weren't much better in New Orleans. Davis effectively burned whatever bridges remained when he wrote a shirt bearing the Looney Tunes phrase "That's All Folks!" ahead of the last game of the season, which was seemingly a not-so-subtle assertion he wouldn't be back for 2019-20.

He later told reporters he hadn't selected the shirt and that somebody else had laid it out for him.

The Lakers are first in the Western Conference, so everything worked out pretty well for Davis.

Ball, Ingram and Hart are all enjoying career years out of the L.A. spotlight too. Nobody has benefited more than Ingram, who's averaging 26.1 points and shooting 45.9 percent from three-point range.

Still, the trio will undoubtedly carry a chip on their shoulder when they face off with their old team.

Related

    Knicks Deny Jefferson's Story

    New York releases statement after Richard Jefferson's story turning down offer from Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Deny Jefferson's Story

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Kyle Kuzma Eventually Be in the Starting Lineup?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Will Kyle Kuzma Eventually Be in the Starting Lineup?

    Lake Show Life
    via Lake Show Life

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    🦌 Bucks jump Lakers for No. 1 spot 📈 Doncic has Dallas rising ⬇️ Tap for full rankings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Hart Called Ex-Laker Teammates, Staff to Clear Air

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Josh Hart Called Ex-Laker Teammates, Staff to Clear Air

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report