Premier League Table: Final Week 13 2019 Standings, Results and Week 14 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 13 2019 Standings, Results and Week 14 FixturesNovember 25, 2019
Aston Villa beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League on Monday to move four points clear of the relegation zone.
First-half goals from Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi were enough to secure a deserved three points for Dean Smith's side and condemn Newcastle to a sixth league defeat of 2019-20.
Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Liverpool: 13, 12, +19, 37
2. Leicester City: 13, 9, +23, 29
3. Manchester City: 13, 9, +23, 28
4. Chelsea: 13, 8, +9, 26
5. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 13, 4, +2, 19
6. Sheffield United: 13, 4, +4, 18
7. Burnley: 13, 5, +2, 18
8. Arsenal: 13, 4, -1, 18
9. Manchester United: 13, 4, +4, 17
10. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 4, +2, 17
11. Bournemouth: 13, 4, -1, 16
12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 13, 4, -4, 15
13. Crystal Palace: 13, 4, -7, 15
14. Newcastle United: 13, 4, -9, 15
15. Aston Villa: 13, 4, -1, 14
16. Everton: 13, 4, -7, 14
17. West Ham United: 13, 3, -7, 13
18. Norwich City: 13, 3, -15, 10
19. Southampton: 13, 2, -18, 9
20. Watford: 13, 1, -18, 8
Week 13 Results
Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea
Watford 0-3 Burnley
Everton 0-2 Norwich City
Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Brighton 0-2 Leicester
Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves
Arsenal 2-2 Southampton
West Ham 2-3 Tottenham
Sheffield United 3-3 Manchester United
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Week 14 Fixtures
Saturday, November 30
Newcastle vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET
Chelsea vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET
Southampton vs. Watford, 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, December 1
Norwich vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET
Wolves vs. Sheffield United, 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET
Leicester vs. Everton, 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET
Monday Recap
Aston Villa welcomed midfielder Jack Grealish back into the starting XI for Monday's game, and the 24-year-old played a key role in his side's victory.
The hosts came into the game after a bright start from Newcastle and won a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area after DeAndre Yedlin pushed Grealish as he tried to run on to John McGinn's lofted pass.
Hourihane stepped up and whipped a clever free-kick around the wall and just inside the near post for the opening goal on 32 minutes, as shown by Sky Sports Premier League (UK only):
The Villans doubled their lead four minutes later from another set-piece near the penalty area after Grealish was clumsily brought down by Federico Fernandez.
Again Hourihane took the kick and curled a low ball into the box for an unmarked El Ghazi to prod home from close range.
Opta noted just how effective the Republic of Ireland midfielder has been for Villa:
Newcastle came close to pulling one back just before half-time. Fernandez headed Jonjo Shelvey's corner down and into the ground, but his effort was denied by Tom Heaton, who managed to parry clear.
Allan Saint-Maximin forced Heaton to tip another effort around the post at the start of the second half, but Aston Villa ought to have made it 3-0 on 77 minutes through more good work from Grealish.
The midfielder sent Hourihane down the left to cross for Wesley, who could only side-foot straight at goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from close range.
Journalist Oliver Young-Myles praised the 24-year-old Grealish for his display:
The victory propelled Villa into 15th place and sees them back to winning ways after defeats to Liverpool and Wolves. Newcastle can have few complaints about the result and welcome champions Manchester City to St James' Park in their next Premier League fixture.
