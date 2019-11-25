Premier League Table: Final Week 13 2019 Standings, Results and Week 14 Fixtures

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Aston Villa beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League on Monday to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

First-half goals from Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi were enough to secure a deserved three points for Dean Smith's side and condemn Newcastle to a sixth league defeat of 2019-20.

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 13, 12, +19, 37

2. Leicester City: 13, 9, +23, 29

3. Manchester City: 13, 9, +23, 28

4. Chelsea: 13, 8, +9, 26

5. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 13, 4, +2, 19

6. Sheffield United: 13, 4, +4, 18

7. Burnley: 13, 5, +2, 18

8. Arsenal: 13, 4, -1, 18

9. Manchester United: 13, 4, +4, 17

10. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 4, +2, 17

11. Bournemouth: 13, 4, -1, 16

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 13, 4, -4, 15

13. Crystal Palace: 13, 4, -7, 15

14. Newcastle United: 13, 4, -9, 15

15. Aston Villa: 13, 4, -1, 14

16. Everton: 13, 4, -7, 14

17. West Ham United: 13, 3, -7, 13

18. Norwich City: 13, 3, -15, 10

19. Southampton: 13, 2, -18, 9

20. Watford: 13, 1, -18, 8

Week 13 Results

Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

Watford 0-3 Burnley

Everton 0-2 Norwich City

Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Brighton 0-2 Leicester

Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton

West Ham 2-3 Tottenham

Sheffield United 3-3 Manchester United

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle

Week 14 Fixtures

Saturday, November 30

Newcastle vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Watford, 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1

Norwich vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

Wolves vs. Sheffield United, 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

Leicester vs. Everton, 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday Recap

Aston Villa welcomed midfielder Jack Grealish back into the starting XI for Monday's game, and the 24-year-old played a key role in his side's victory.

The hosts came into the game after a bright start from Newcastle and won a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area after DeAndre Yedlin pushed Grealish as he tried to run on to John McGinn's lofted pass.

Hourihane stepped up and whipped a clever free-kick around the wall and just inside the near post for the opening goal on 32 minutes, as shown by Sky Sports Premier League (UK only):

The Villans doubled their lead four minutes later from another set-piece near the penalty area after Grealish was clumsily brought down by Federico Fernandez.

Again Hourihane took the kick and curled a low ball into the box for an unmarked El Ghazi to prod home from close range.

Opta noted just how effective the Republic of Ireland midfielder has been for Villa:

Newcastle came close to pulling one back just before half-time. Fernandez headed Jonjo Shelvey's corner down and into the ground, but his effort was denied by Tom Heaton, who managed to parry clear.

Allan Saint-Maximin forced Heaton to tip another effort around the post at the start of the second half, but Aston Villa ought to have made it 3-0 on 77 minutes through more good work from Grealish.

The midfielder sent Hourihane down the left to cross for Wesley, who could only side-foot straight at goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from close range.

Journalist Oliver Young-Myles praised the 24-year-old Grealish for his display:

The victory propelled Villa into 15th place and sees them back to winning ways after defeats to Liverpool and Wolves. Newcastle can have few complaints about the result and welcome champions Manchester City to St James' Park in their next Premier League fixture.