The Real Winners and Losers from WWE Survivor Series 2019

The Real Winners and Losers from WWE Survivor Series 2019November 25, 2019
Survivor Series 2019 was, according to WWE, historic. It featured the best of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT. The three brands went to war for the very first time.
On this night, WWE had many first-time clashes on the card. Even if they weren't booked against each other, exciting matchups were promised, including Roman Reigns vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Roderick Strong vs. AJ Styles and Asuka vs. Io Shirai.
Not everything went exactly as planned, though. Certain stars could not quite get their expected spotlight while others made the most of the moment.
NXT especially did not spurn its chance, and the underdog brand in this rivalry punched the main roster in the mouth.
Sunday's pay-per-view set the stage for stars, who will be remembered for many months to come, to rise and fall.
Winner: NXT
In the war for brand supremacy, NXT took the win early with a few huge victories, and it never gave up that lead. With a final score of four victories over Raw and SmackDown, the black-and-gold brand looked dominant.
The crowd was fully behind NXT even against some of the top faces from Raw and SmackDown. Luckily, the brand rewarded those fans with a performance that will not be forgotten soon.
Several stars stood out: Roderick Strong managed to sneak away with a victory by stealing AJ Styles' pinfall, while Keith Lee put in a performance that few will forget and almost defeated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.
Shayna Baszler came out of the main event with a dominant submission victory, trapping Bayley in the Kirifuda Clutch.
And one NXT woman completed her week with an emphatic statement that will define her career for years to come, Rhea Ripley.
Winner: Rhea Ripley
Few wrestlers had a better week than Rhea Ripley. NXT's fastest-rising star took Becky Lynch to the limit, pinned Charlotte Flair and won in WarGames despite a huge disadvantage.
At Survivor Series, she managed to complete the week with an elimination of Sasha Banks to take the victory for Team NXT.
The Aussie has become a major player and will soon likely be the one to dethrone Shayna Baszler. She has been a star at a level that surpasses NXT.
At just 23 years old, Ripley is one of the hottest acts in the business at a time when women's wrestling is rising to new heights. It is hard to not see her potential future.
Her immediate future is at the top of NXT, a brand that just proved itself with a dominant showcase at Survivor Series. In the long term, she is set to be among the biggest stars in the business right next to The Four Horsewomen of WWE.
Losers: The Tag Team Divisions
The Kickoff show mostly became the showcase of the tag team division this year at Survivor Series.
While the Tag Team Battle Royal was expected as a Kickoff special, The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. Undisputed Era was also forced onto the pre-show rather than the main PPV.
The Triple Threat match was great—one of the best of the whole night—and it is a shame those who skipped the Kickoff by reputation missed the efforts of all three teams.
Right up until Sunday, the match was on the main card. It should have been, especially given it had a stronger build than multiple contests at Survivor Series.
This is just the latest example of WWE's lack of respect for the tag team division. Even on a night known for tag team matches, the only tag team champions to make it onto the main card were Asuka and Kairi Sane.
Hopefully, The Viking Raiders' great victory will not go under the radar down the line.
Loser: NXT UK
In both elimination tag team matches, NXT UK had a popular representitive for NXT, but neither enjoyed the night much.
Toni Storm got a decent showing but still went out without any real success in the women's match, but Walter was the first wrestler eliminated in the men's bout.
Storm and Walter are the most popular representatives of their brand, and they needed a spotlight at Survivor Series for the sake of NXT UK. They fell far too short, though.
While the brand looked fantastic throughout the night, the secondary show could not get it going. Pete Dunne and Rhea Ripley may have had big spotlights, but that only came after they moved away from NXT UK on a full-time basis.
Walter especially should have been better protected as the NXT UK champion. It was a waste of his talent to take him out of the action so suddenly.