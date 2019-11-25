Fantasy Basketball 2019: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If the injury bug wasn't a big enough pest to fantasy basketball owners on its own, it's impact is magnified in Week 6 of the 2019 NBA season by the upcoming holiday break.

The entire Association is shutdown this Thursday for Thanksgiving, and it has a sleepy schedule on both Tuesday (two games) and Saturday (four). Even with nine-plus contests on the rest of the slate, the overall lack of action enhances the impact of potential volume.

While no team suits up more than four times this week, a select few don't even approach that mark. Specifically, the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns each play just two games over the upcoming week, so forget about them for streaming options and avoid them in general where you can.

So, who stands out as a worthwhile injury replacement, then? Well, it's funny you should ask, since we've assembled our three favorite streamers—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—below.

Week 6 Fantasy Basketball Streaming Options

De'Andre Hunter, SF, Atlanta Hawks (22 Percent Owned)



As often as fantasy views are distorted by shiny, new objects, it's no small miracle that this summer's No. 4 pick is available in more than three-fourths of all Yahoo leagues. Based on De'Andre Hunter's play of late, this won't last for long.

The 6'7" swingman is riding a string of eight consecutive double-digit scoring surges. Truth be told, he's even hotter than that makes him sound. He has popped off for 26-plus points in two of his last three games, averaging 23.7 points on 55.6 percent shooting over that stretch.

He doesn't always distinguish himself in other categories, so he's probably best targeted by teams in need of scoring and three-point shooting (1.7 makes per game). That said, he has collected five-plus rebounds five different times and has nine outings with multiple assists, so he shouldn't be a zero in most categories.

The Hawks have started him since opening night, and with John Collins suspended and Kevin Huerter injured (shoulder), that reliance should hold steady or even increase for the foreseeable future. If this recent heater is any indication, Hunter might be one of the best bargain buys with significant upside.

Nerlens Noel, PF/C, Oklahoma City Thunder (35 Percent Owned)



It might have taken some time, but 2013's sixth overall pick Nerlens Noel might finally be becoming the best version of himself.

His offense is limited, but OKC is proving more than willing to live with those limitations. As he continues swiping minutes away from starting center Steven Adams—who could be facing a minutes restriction and is a logical trade candidate as a high-priced veteran on a rebuilder—you should be OK with those limitations, too.

With fast hands and quick springs, Noel can be a defensive goldmine. He's averaging at least one block and one steal per game for the fourth time in six seasons. Only five other players have done that more frequently in this stretch, and all of them see significantly more minutes than Noel's career 22.6 per game.

At the least, he'll help in field-goal percentage, rebounds and the defensive categories. But he's capable of putting up double-digit points (four times already this season), and his free-throw shooting has been encouraging (22-of-27, 81.5 percent).

Nemanja Bjelica, PF, Sacramento Kings (42 Percent Owned)



It's been a rough go for anyone who prematurely penned the 2019-20 Kings' obituary once De'Aaron Fox joined Marvin Bagley III on the injury report. Sacramento has bounced all the way back from an 0-5 start and then some, scoring their seventh win in 10 tries since on Sunday.

Several players have helped Sacramento right the ship, and Nemanja Bjelica is one of them.

Over this 10-game stretch, the versatile forward has put his fantasy potential on full display. Save for blocks, he's the kind of player who can contribute almost across the board. His 10-game averages include the following: 11.7 points on 51.1 percent shooting (83.3 at the line), 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 triples (43.5 percent) and 1.1 steals.

While this is one of his best stretches in the NBA, these aren't outrageous outliers. He's long provided sharpshooting from all three levels, plus supplementary scoring, rebounding and distributing. Bagley's return could dampen Bjelica's outlook to a degree, but based on what's he doing now and what he's accomplished in prior seasons, he's more than worth a flier.