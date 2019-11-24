Jamal Adams: Jets Felt 'Disrespected' by Pregame Boos from Home Crowd

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Jets likely weren't expecting boos when they took the field for warm-ups at home in MetLife Stadium, but that's what happened Sunday in a crowd filled with Oakland Raiders fans.

"I'm not going to lie to you, when we came onto the field, we felt disrespected," Adams said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "We got booed in our own home stadium by the Oakland fans. We came back into this locker room. It was a hell of a talk. It was something that needed to be said."

It seemed to fuel the Jets, who shocked Oakland with a 34-3 blowout victory.

The Raiders were favored coming into the game after three straight wins put them in playoff contention at 6-4. The fanbase—which is known to travel well—expected another win heading into next week's important battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I don't want to sound arrogant or cocky, but [the Oakland fans] came in a little too happy, let's put it like that," Adams said. "They thought it would be easy, put it like that."

It was anything but easy for the AFC West squad, which scored first with a field goal before the Jets responded with 34 unanswered points.

Derek Carr produced a season-low 52.6 quarterback rating before being benched at the end of the third quarter down more than four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Jets suddenly have momentum with three straight wins following the disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jamal Adams continued to make an impact all over the field with seven tackles and a half-sack, giving him 6.5 sacks over the last four games.

New York will go on the road next game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the squad will hope enough of their own fans can fill the stadium in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins.