Tom Brady to Undergo Minor Surgery on Knee Injury, Says Bucs' Bruce Arians

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly have a minor knee procedure this offseason, described by head coach Bruce Arians as a "clean-up," per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Though Arians appeared to downplay the severity of the operation, one source told Ben Volin of the Boston Globe that it will not be just a simple clean-up procedure.

"When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater," the source told Volin.

Jenna Laine of ESPN reported Brady has been planning the procedure for months, as the injury did not happen recently.

It didn't appear to slow him as he helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Brady took home the MVP award after throwing three touchdown passes.

It was the seventh championship and fifth Super Bowl MVP of his career.

Though Brady has dealt with various injuries over his 21 years in the NFL, he is usually able to play through them.

The veteran dealt with an elbow injury in 2020 and notably suffered a thumb injury a few years ago, but he was always able to suit up on game day. The last time Brady missed a contest because of injury was 2008 when he tore his ACL in the first game of the year and missed the rest of the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also missed four games because of suspension in 2016.

This durability has helped Brady remain effective even at 43 years old, adding to a resume that includes three MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowls. With another year remaining on his contract, fans should expect Brady back on the field for the start of the 2021 campaign.