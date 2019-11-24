Report: Greg Schiano Turned Down 8-Year, $32M Contract Offer to Coach Rutgers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano reacts on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans. Ohio State’s ball-hawking defense has given quarterbacks fits in the first two games against overmatched opponents. But it will be a different ballgame against Oklahoma. “Big boy football,” is how Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano put it. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

Greg Schiano is no longer a candidate to be the next Rutgers head football coach, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

The school was reportedly willing to offer Schiano an eight-year, $32 million deal to return to Rutgers, which would have included $25.2 million in guarantees. But Schiano was "lukewarm" about returning to the school, and a gap remained between the parties in negotiations.

"The timing wasn't right for Schiano, and this is the Big Ten: Whether it's Rutgers, Penn State or Michigan, head coaches need to be all-in for their job if they're going to have success," a source told McMurphy. "You can't take this position with 'the glass is half empty' culture. Rutgers fans deserve more."

Schiano, 53, served as Rutgers head coach from 2001 to '11, going 68-67 at the school and leading them to six bowl games. 

He left the Scarlet Knights to take a head coaching position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though that lasted just two seasons after the team was just 11-21 on his watch. He then spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. 

"You can't blame Rutgers for not allocating more money or the Board of Governors for being concerned about his unprecedented request and the financial impact of the contract," a source told McMurphy. "And you can't blame Schiano for not wanting to go back to a job he’s already done. Been there, done that. No one wants a New England Patriots situation."

That was in reference to Schiano taking the Patriots defensive coordinator position in February, only to resign from the post in March. 

"Can you imagine if Schiano reconsidered and resigned from Rutgers after accepting the job?" a source told McMurphy. "It wouldn't be good for the kids, coaches, recruiting or winning. It's good, everyone was all above-board."

So the search continues at Rutgers. 

Related

    Latest AP Top 25 Drops

    🔢 Top 4 remain the same 😳 Oregon falls to No. 14 👉 Tap for full rankings

    Rutgers Football logo
    Rutgers Football

    Latest AP Top 25 Drops

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tua Hasn't Made Decision on NFL Draft After Injury

    Tagovailoa is still expected to be taken in the first round if he does declare

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Tua Hasn't Made Decision on NFL Draft After Injury

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R’s Top 25 After Week 13 of CFB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    B/R’s Top 25 After Week 13 of CFB

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from CFB Week 13

    Near-upsets dotted the day, but most teams wound up taking care of business

    Rutgers Football logo
    Rutgers Football

    Winners and Losers from CFB Week 13

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report