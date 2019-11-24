Report: Greg Schiano Turned Down 8-Year, $32M Contract Offer to Coach Rutgers

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Greg Schiano is no longer a candidate to be the next Rutgers head football coach, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

The school was reportedly willing to offer Schiano an eight-year, $32 million deal to return to Rutgers, which would have included $25.2 million in guarantees. But Schiano was "lukewarm" about returning to the school, and a gap remained between the parties in negotiations.

"The timing wasn't right for Schiano, and this is the Big Ten: Whether it's Rutgers, Penn State or Michigan, head coaches need to be all-in for their job if they're going to have success," a source told McMurphy. "You can't take this position with 'the glass is half empty' culture. Rutgers fans deserve more."

Schiano, 53, served as Rutgers head coach from 2001 to '11, going 68-67 at the school and leading them to six bowl games.

He left the Scarlet Knights to take a head coaching position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though that lasted just two seasons after the team was just 11-21 on his watch. He then spent three seasons (2016-18) with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

"You can't blame Rutgers for not allocating more money or the Board of Governors for being concerned about his unprecedented request and the financial impact of the contract," a source told McMurphy. "And you can't blame Schiano for not wanting to go back to a job he’s already done. Been there, done that. No one wants a New England Patriots situation."

That was in reference to Schiano taking the Patriots defensive coordinator position in February, only to resign from the post in March.

"Can you imagine if Schiano reconsidered and resigned from Rutgers after accepting the job?" a source told McMurphy. "It wouldn't be good for the kids, coaches, recruiting or winning. It's good, everyone was all above-board."

So the search continues at Rutgers.