Report: Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Received Help from 49ers in Leg Injury Rehab

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are bitter rivals on the field, but the 49ers gave their division foes a major assist this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the 49ers medical staff provided Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett with a Game Ready compression device to aid in recovery from a shin bruise he suffered in last week's win in San Francisco.

Lockett was forced to spend two days in a San Francisco hospital due to the bruise, and the facility did not have a Game Ready device available. His agent then contacted the 49ers in hopes they would provide one, and the franchise obliged.

The Game Ready machine uses "cryotherapy, thermotherapy, contrast therapy and compression therapy," to aid in recovery. Doctors highlighted the device's impact in making Lockett available to play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks' bye week helped ensure Lockett was in the lineup.

“I don’t know if he’d have made it now if we had played last week, that would have been hard to see that happen. But he’s ready to go now. He’s fine," Carroll told reporters.

Lockett is on his way to having a career-best season, recording 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns so far in 2019. The 62 catches are already a career high.

A 49ers source told Rapoport that Lockett's health and safety trumped any rivalry that exists between the teams.