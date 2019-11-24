Myles Garrett Rumors: NFL Hasn't Considered Extending Suspension into 2020

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly has no plans of extending the suspension of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett into the 2020 season.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the league wants to have a "check-in" with Garrett as terms of his reinstatement, but the expectation is he will be back on the field in 2020.

"That shouldn't be read as a threat that this will carry over into 2020, but given the level of violence that was displayed, it's important that he make the effort to check back in with the NFL and NFLPA and discuss things with them," a source told La Canfora.

The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely after he swung a helmet and hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during a fight in Week 11. Garrett said he heard Rudolph call him a racial slur, an accusation Rudolph has denied. The NFL was unable to find any evidence corroborating the allegation.

"I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension," Garrett said in a statement after his suspension was upheld. "This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.

"I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans."

The Browns have publicly stuck by Garrett, and it appears likely he'll remain with the team next season. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick had recorded 29 tackles and 10 sacks through the first 10 games this season, numbers that put him in line to make his second straight Pro Bowl appearance.

Assuming all goes well with his meeting with the league office, Garrett should enter 2020 as the cornerstone of the Browns defense and resume his career as one of the NFL's most promising young pass-rushers.