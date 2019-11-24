Race to Dubai 2019 Winner: Jon Rahm Tops Rankings, Latest Prize Money Info

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Jon Rahm edged out Tommy Fleetwood to win the 2019 Race to Dubai after he triumphed in dramatic fashion at the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

The Spaniard birdied the last hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai to card a final-round 68 and finished 19 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of runner-up Fleetwood, who also finished second to Rahm in the season-long Race to Dubai standings:

Rahm, 25, took home $5 million with the victory, $3 million for the tournament win and $2 million for finishing as the European Tour's No. 1 player.

He also emulated his idol Seve Ballesteros with the win:

Race to Dubai Standings (Points, Prize Money)

1. Jon Rahm (5898.3, $2 million)

2. Tommy Fleetwood (5414.8, $1.2 million)

3. Bernd Wiesberger (4905.4, $700,000)

4. Shane Lowry (3813.8, $600,000)

5. Matthew Fitzpatrick (3588.0, $500,000)

Rahm threatened to run away with the tournament and the Race to Dubai early in his round on Sunday.

He carded five birdies in his first seven holes to claim a six-shot lead, producing a supreme exhibition of long putting:

Bogeys at both eight and nine halted the Spaniard's progress, but with no other players making a charge, he reached the turn with a three-shot lead.

However, Rahm continued to falter on the back nine, handing shots back at 13 and 15 after birdies on 10 and 14.

And his competitors started to claw back some ground.

After an even-par front nine, 54-hole co-leader Mike Lorenzo-Vera birdied 13 and 14 to get back within one.

Most significantly, though, Fleetwood hit the top of the leaderboard alongside Rahm after five birdies in his final seven holes.

The Englishman holed a monster putt for a two on the par-three 17th before a magical up-and-down to birdie the last for a round of 65:

Watching on, though, Fleetwood could do nothing to stop Rahm winning the tournament by a single shot thanks to a birdie on the last.

He found a green-side bunker on the par-five 18th with his second shot, but a classy touch from the sand gave him a three-foot putt for victory, which he duly holed.