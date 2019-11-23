Arizona State Stuns No. 6 Oregon 31-28 as Justin Herbert Struggles with 2 INTs

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns as Arizona State stunned No. 6 Oregon 31-28 on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Per Caesars Sportsbook, Arizona State closed as a +475 underdog ($100 bet to win $475).

ASU's defense shut down Ducks signal-caller and potential NFL first-round draft pick Justin Herbert, who at one point completed just 10 of 22 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions.

The senior threw the picks on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, leading to 10 ASU points on a Frank Darby 26-yard touchdown catch and a Christian Zendejas chip-shot field goal. Jack Jones and Khaylan Kearse-Thomas came away with the interceptions, helping guide ASU to a 24-7 lead early in the fourth.

Undeterred, the Ducks battled back with a pair of three-play touchdown drives. A Cyrus Habibi-Likio 10-yard run ended the first, and a 24-yard toss from Herbert to Johnny Johnson III capped the second.

The score was 24-21 in ASU's favor at that point, but Daniels and wideout Brandon Aiyuk then combined for the play of the game on an 81-yard touchdown bomb.

The Ducks responded once again with a Herbert touchdown to Johnson (this time for 17 yards), but ASU successfully ran out the clock to seal the win.

Aiyuk had seven catches for 161 yards and a score. Darby caught four passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Ducks, Herbert finished with 304 passing yards, two touchdowns and two picks on 20-of-36 passing. Johnson dominated with 10 receptions for 207 yards and a pair of scores.

Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes are dashed after the loss to an unranked opponent, but the 9-2 Ducks are still headed to the Pac-12 title game by virtue of clinching first place in the conference's North division. A win in the Dec. 6 championship battle (either against Utah or USC) will send the Ducks to the Rose Bowl.

Arizona State (6-5) became bowl-eligible with the win.

Both teams play at home against their in-state rivals on Saturday to close out their regular seasons.

The Ducks will face Oregon State at a to-be-determined time, and Arizona State will host Arizona at 10:30 p.m. ET.