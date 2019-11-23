Arizona State Stuns No. 6 Oregon 31-28 as Justin Herbert Struggles with 2 INTs

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 24, 2019

TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 23: Wide receiver Frank Darby #84 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates with Dohnovan West #61 after scoring on a 57 yard touchdown reception against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns as Arizona State stunned No. 6 Oregon 31-28 on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Per Caesars Sportsbook, Arizona State closed as a +475 underdog ($100 bet to win $475).

ASU's defense shut down Ducks signal-caller and potential NFL first-round draft pick Justin Herbert, who at one point completed just 10 of 22 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions.

The senior threw the picks on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter, leading to 10 ASU points on a Frank Darby 26-yard touchdown catch and a Christian Zendejas chip-shot field goal. Jack Jones and Khaylan Kearse-Thomas came away with the interceptions, helping guide ASU to a 24-7 lead early in the fourth.

Undeterred, the Ducks battled back with a pair of three-play touchdown drives. A Cyrus Habibi-Likio 10-yard run ended the first, and a 24-yard toss from Herbert to Johnny Johnson III capped the second.

The score was 24-21 in ASU's favor at that point, but Daniels and wideout Brandon Aiyuk then combined for the play of the game on an 81-yard touchdown bomb.

The Ducks responded once again with a Herbert touchdown to Johnson (this time for 17 yards), but ASU successfully ran out the clock to seal the win.

Aiyuk had seven catches for 161 yards and a score. Darby caught four passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Ducks, Herbert finished with 304 passing yards, two touchdowns and two picks on 20-of-36 passing. Johnson dominated with 10 receptions for 207 yards and a pair of scores.

Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes are dashed after the loss to an unranked opponent, but the 9-2 Ducks are still headed to the Pac-12 title game by virtue of clinching first place in the conference's North division. A win in the Dec. 6 championship battle (either against Utah or USC) will send the Ducks to the Rose Bowl.

Arizona State (6-5) became bowl-eligible with the win.

Both teams play at home against their in-state rivals on Saturday to close out their regular seasons.

The Ducks will face Oregon State at a to-be-determined time, and Arizona State will host Arizona at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Related

    Live updates: Mario Cristobal postgame press conference after Oregon loses at Arizona State

    Oregon Ducks Football logo
    Oregon Ducks Football

    Live updates: Mario Cristobal postgame press conference after Oregon loses at Arizona State

    oregonlive
    via oregonlive

    Oregon Football: Ducks Fall In The Desert, 31-28 To Arizona State

    Oregon Ducks Football logo
    Oregon Ducks Football

    Oregon Football: Ducks Fall In The Desert, 31-28 To Arizona State

    Autzen Zoo
    via Autzen Zoo

    Decision to Abandon the Run Cost Oregon the Game, and a Lot More

    Oregon Ducks Football logo
    Oregon Ducks Football

    Decision to Abandon the Run Cost Oregon the Game, and a Lot More

    DuckTerritory
    via DuckTerritory

    Winners and Losers from Week 13 So Far

    Oregon Ducks Football logo
    Oregon Ducks Football

    Winners and Losers from Week 13 So Far

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report