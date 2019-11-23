Lakers' Rajon Rondo Fined $35K for Ejection vs. Thunder, Verbally Abusing Ref

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo attends the NBA basketball team's media day in El Segundo, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has been fined by the NBA for his actions during Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Rondo was docked $35,000 for three violations, including making unsportsmanlike physical conduct with Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, verbally abusing a referee and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection. 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

