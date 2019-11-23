Report: Steelers' Mason Rudolph Fined $50K for Brawl with Browns' Myles Garrett

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

Myles Garrett, defensive end de los Browns de Cleveland, usa el casco de Mason Rudolph, de los Steelers de Pittsburgh, para golpearlo al final del partido del jueves 14 de noviembre de 2019 (AP Foto/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 for his role in the altercation between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns in last week's Thursday Night Football matchup, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport added that "other players will be and have been fined, including those who left the bench area."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

