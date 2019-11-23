Report: Steelers' Mason Rudolph Fined $50K for Brawl with Browns' Myles Garrett

David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 for his role in the altercation between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns in last week's Thursday Night Football matchup, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport added that "other players will be and have been fined, including those who left the bench area."

