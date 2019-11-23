Russell Westbrook's Brother Removed from Staples Center After Coming on Court

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Raynard Westbrook, the younger brother of Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook, was escorted out of Staples Center following Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after he became engaged in a heated confrontation with Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell.

"He rushed the court," a security official told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "He was in clear violation."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.