Russell Westbrook's Brother Removed from Staples Center After Coming on Court

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers on November 22, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Raynard Westbrook, the younger brother of Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook, was escorted out of Staples Center following Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after he became engaged in a heated confrontation with Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell.

"He rushed the court," a security official told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "He was in clear violation."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

