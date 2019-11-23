Frank Lampard: Jose Mourinho Wrong to Say His Chelsea 'Love Story' Was Over

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said he did not feel Jose Mourinho was right to suggest his "love story" with the Blues was over when he joined Manchester City.

Lampard spent the bulk of his playing career at Stamford Bridge, and he left the club at the conclusion of the 2013-14 campaign when his contract expired to join MLS side New York City FC. He was then loaned to parent club Manchester City for the 2014-15 season.

After he scored against Chelsea while playing for the Citizens, then-Blues boss Mourinho told Sky Sports (h/t BBC Sport) the "love stories are over."

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, following Mourinho's appointment as Tottenham Hotspur boss, Lampard said of those comments:

"At the time I didn't feel it was quite right, I have to say that. It was directly after the match, and sometimes the emotions of the match can affect the comment or type of comment.

"The bigger picture on that one for me is the love story or not is probably always decided by the fans and the club. It has proven now I am here managing the club, but even then I think a lot of people understood how I felt about Chelsea, always did, always will do, regardless of the year at Manchester City."

Lampard spent 13 years at Chelsea, where he became the club's all-time top goalscorer despite being a midfielder.

The former England international was a key player for Mourinho during his first spell at the club, helping the Blues win back-to-back Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

The Special One's comments about Lampard resurfaced this week after Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager of Chelsea's London rivals Spurs.

So too did comments he made as Chelsea boss in which he said he would not manage the Lilywhites.

Lampard defended his former mentor going back on his word in that regard but added he would not do so himself:

Mourinho has been out of management since he was sacked by Manchester United last December.

The 41-year-old is pleased to have him back in the Premier League again:

Mourinho takes charge of Spurs with them 14th in the table, 12 points behind third-place Chelsea, and the Lilywhites will be hoping he can guide them to a top-four finish this season.

Lampard was speaking ahead of Chelsea's crunch clash with his former side City on Saturday.

The Sky Blues are one point behind Chelsea in fourth, so Spurs have the chance to gain a little ground on at least one of their rivals if Mourinho can get a win at West Ham United in his first game in charge.