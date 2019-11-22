2020 CFP Title Odds: Ohio State Slight Favorite over Clemson Entering Week 13

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2019

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 16: Ohio State Buckeyes sing their alma mater song following their 56-21 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, Ohio State is a slight favorite over Clemson to win the 2020 College Football Playoff Championship. 

Per Caesars Sportsbook, the Buckeyes have +200 title odds (bet $100 to win $200), with the defending national champion Tigers in second at +250. 

LSU is right on Clemson's heels at +275, despite being ranked No. 1 in the playoff standings. The schedule can't be a factor in those odds, since Ohio State still has to play No. 8 Penn State, No. 13 Michigan and potentially No. 10 Minnesota or No. 12 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game. 

For comparison, LSU's upcoming schedule includes Arkansas, which is winless in SEC play (0-6), and unranked Texas A&M before it likely faces No. 4 Georgia—which already clinched its spot—in the SEC title game. 

The Buckeyes will get a boost this week as star defensive end Chase Young returns from his two-game suspension for violating NCAA rules. 

Young likely would have been in the Heisman Trophy conversation if not for his suspension. He still ranks second in the nation with 13.5 sacks and is tied for seventh with 15.5 tackles for loss. 

Clemson has the easiest path to the playoff with one regular-season game remaining against South Carolina before the ACC Championship Game. 

Outside of the Top Four, Alabama is tied with Oregon for the sixth-best odds at +2000. The Crimson Tide lost Tua Tagovailoa for the remainder of the season following his hip surgery.

The oddsmakers are giving No. 7 Utah (+1500) a slight advantage over the Ducks, even though Oregon is ranked one spot ahead of its Pac-12 rival and has already clinched a berth in the conference title game. 

The final College Football Playoff standings will be released Dec. 8. 

