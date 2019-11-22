Wizards' Isaiah Thomas Says He Knows 'For a Fact' He'll Be an NBA All-Star Again

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas, who made back-to-back All-Star games with the Boston Celtics in 2016 and 2017, said during an NBA TV interview Friday he knows "for a fact" that he'll return to the NBA's star-studded midseason event.

Thomas isn't posting All-Star numbers this year—13.1 points and 6.0 assists in 24.5 minutes per game—but he's done a remarkable job returning to the court after suffering numerous injuries.

Per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic in Sept. 2017, Thomas played through ailments during his Celtics tenure.

"One source with direct knowledge of Thomas’ hip condition told The Athletic last week that he is dealing with more than just a tear," Lloyd wrote. "Some of those secondary issues in the hip he has played with for years now, such as a loss of cartilage and some arthritis, are complicating his healing process."

Thomas, who sat the last two games of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals with a hip injury, played in just 42 games over the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The left-hander has found a groove in Washington, D.C., however, assuming the starting point guard role and helping the Wizards sport the NBA's second-most efficient offense entering Friday, per Basketball-Reference.

Thomas may not be an All-Star this season, but he's the owner of an above-average 16.0 player efficiency rating and faring well for a Wizards team that has a chance to sneak into the back end of the Eastern Conference playoffs.