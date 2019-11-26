Michael Vick Talks Lamar Jackson, Madden, NFL MVP Race and Super Bowl Contenders

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Michael Vick is one of the most unique and memorable athletes to ever step foot on an NFL field or be represented in the Madden NFL video game franchise. Even in retirement, he continues to have a major impact on both.

On Tuesday, Vick acted as an honorary Madden NFL 20 ratings adjuster and presented Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with a special pair of Nike cleats to commemorate him becoming the fastest quarterback in Madden history, which was a distinction previously held by Vick.

Jackson saw his speed go from 94 to 96, which is one higher than the 95 rating Vick boasted. Jackson has also seen his overall rating rise 11 points since the start of the season, as he now sits at an 87 OVR.

Madden players have taken advantage of Jackson's attributes, as his 704 million rushing yards and 6.3 million rushing touchdowns are the most of any player in Madden NFL 20 since its launch.

The cleats Vick presented to Jackson feature purple and red swooshes to represent the Ravens and Vick's Atlanta Falcons, the 96 and 95 OVR speed ratings, Jackson's quote, "Not bad for a RB," and the quote, "Your turn," in reference to Vick passing the proverbial QB speed torch to Jackson.

Photo credit: The Check Down

Along with Bo Jackson in the Tecmo Bowl video game, Vick has long been considered the gold standard of football video game characters due to his incredible speed and rocket arm in Madden NFL 2004. Vick looks back on that and his football career positively, but also believes Jackson deserves recognition for what he is accomplishing:

"I think Lamar's future is bright. It takes nothing away from what I did in the game of football. There will always be one Michael Vick. When I did what I did, I did something that people had never seen and they'll probably never see again. But when Lamar came around, and what he's doing, he's showing us that there can be somebody who can come into the game and be just as dynamic. And I just thought it was a cool thing for the next generation."

Madden is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, and the ratings are a huge deal among both NFL players and gamers. The fact that there are now official ratings adjusters who keep players updated throughout the season speaks to the importance.

Vick is a longtime Madden fan dating back to one of the first installments of the game, and he noted that Madden is a great way to help football fans feel more connected to the NFL and its players:

"It's a big deal, guys play Madden all over the world. It's a pastime and they take it seriously. ... It's a way for your average football fan to be connected to the game of football. They get to jump on a video game and control one of their favorite guys and the things they might have wanted to do if they played, they get to do. That's the cool thing and it's real. I've been able to see the evolution of Madden. I've always been a Madden video game expert, I've always played it over the years. I grew up on Madden, Madden '92 was my first Madden up until the year 2020, so I enjoy everything about the game and everything I've been able to embody through the game of Madden."

Jackson has been one of the hottest topics of conversation in the NFL this season thanks to his on-field performances, and now that he is making history in Madden, he stands to gain even more mainstream exposure moving forward.

The ratings adjustment is well-earned, as Jackson has the Ravens off to a 9-2 start this season, including a win over the New England Patriots. The 22-year-old is completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,427 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, and he has also rushed for 876 yards and six scores.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner is on pace to break Vick's single-season NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback set in 2006 with 1,039, and he has the Ravens playing like a Super Bowl contender as well.

While Jackson is the current front-runner to win the NFL MVP award, Vick isn't quite ready to crown him since he is well aware of the pitfalls of the NFL season:

"The MVP race, I can't say how it's gonna go. Teams have games left to play and you don't know what can happen. It's all about how you finish and that's gonna determine who wins the MVP. It's all about being consistent. That award goes to the best player in the National Football League for the 2019 season and it remains to be seen."

Although Vick views the MVP race as too early to call, he does believe Jackson has helped the Ravens become one of a handful of teams in contention for the Super Bowl:

"The best teams can fall off and the worst teams can get hot. I can't give a Super Bowl prediction, but I can throw a couple teams out there who can compete. You've got the Packers and the Saints in the NFC and in the AFC you're looking at the Ravens, Kansas City potentially, New England."

Jackson and his dual-threat ability have made the Ravens the talk of the NFL, but with so many quality teams in the NFL this season, nothing is guaranteed.

Regardless of how the 2019 season ends for the Ravens, it has already been a historic campaign for Jackson both on the field and in the virtual world of Madden.

All quotes acquired firsthand by B/R.